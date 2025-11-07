Oberlin Does Not Need to Change Culture for Football

In the Oct. 3 issue of The Oberlin Review, an opinion piece appeared in the Sports section titled “Put Your Mouth Where Your Money Is: Back Oberlin Football.” The piece provides an audacious perspective on the culture here at Oberlin. Despite my respect for its confidence, I fully disagree with the piece on a two-pronged basis. For one, the piece’s “evidence” misrepresents the facts, and the logic it draws from this evidence is shamefully faulty. Second, and more importantly, the original author has fundamentally failed to understand Oberlin’s unique existence within American higher education.

The starting point of the article centers around the 2024 All In For Oberlin fundraiser during which Oberlin Athletics and the John W. Heisman Club received nearly $600,000. The article calls this, “a figure that illustrates how Oberlin College athletics and football are some of the most well-funded entities on campus.” This is not financial reality: $600,000 is not a “significant donation” to a college with an annual operating cost of $218.8 million in 2023-24 and an endowment of over $1 billion. More damningly, the majority of this money was not even raised by the football program. In the Heisman Club’s own announcement on GoYeo following the 2024 All In For Oberlin, the donations the football program garnered did not even bear mention. Focus was instead put on how the swim and dive team raised $239,769 of the overall $596,894. Nothing was said of football.

The bigger problem is how the article reaches its conclusion supporting a cultural change. The article says the program is “rejected by this campus at large,” and that the “majority of students are, at best, indifferent — if not outright hostile — to the sport.” This, the article presumes, leads to a lack of a “viable program” because a “cultural climate has made it virtually impossible to field a competitive team.” The student body’s penchant for activism, the lack of frats, and administrative support of co-ed dorms are too crude to accommodate Middle America’s talent. Our football athletes are considered “oddities” by the rest of campus. This social shunning then leads to poor performance on the field, which is taken for granted as a serious problem that must be fixed.

The article then uses a bit of statistical foolishness to support the claim of a “homogenized coastal culture” hostile to football — it states that Midwest students make up “only 19 percent” of the student body. This might sound bad at face value, but 19 percent (or one in five Obies) is not actually an insignificant amount. Indeed, the 2020 U.S. Census discovered that roughly 21 percent of the U.S.’ total population resides in the Midwest, perfectly in line with Oberlin’s Admissions data.

Another piece of evidence is deeply silly. Looking back at the football team’s average points scored over the past nine years, the piece notes that the highest scores were in 2021. It attributes this to recruits’ pandemic-induced inability to visit campus in 2020, and their inability to discover campus’ anti-football sentiment. Scores did decline over the next three years — with a big drop-off in 2022 — but this relationship is so far from causational that even the article admits the finding is “only correlative.”

The evidence that campus culture is foreign to Midwesterners and unappealing to football players is shaky at best, but what about students’ alleged indifference to football? Is the student body truly “outright hostile” to football? I do not have the resources to hold any statistical surveys — hypocritical, I know — but by talking to a swath of the student population over the past three weeks I have discovered no hostility to the sport, and certainly no one who thinks football players are “oddities.” There is widespread indifference to the sport, but football is not unique in this. The indifference to football is the same people feel to soccer, or field hockey, or someone’s DJ performance at The ’Sco, or my standup. People go to events if they have a personal connection or if they have a free night and their interest is piqued.

This is where my moral opposition to the piece comes in. It is entitled to demand that the student population center around your thing specifically, and to blame a broader culture for any failings your thing might have. When I’m doing standup and the audience doesn’t laugh, I don’t blame the culture, I edit and revise. Students are free to attend what they choose, and it is hypocritical to cite the progressive value of inclusion as a reason to compromise on the other progressive values that make Oberlin stand out.

That’s the key piece of the puzzle the article ignores. Oberlin exists in the context of other universities and colleges, and this context has far more effect on the football program’s recruitment than any “homogenized coastal culture.” Any athlete with team-shaping talent who wants to focus on football and football alone is never going to attend Oberlin when Ohio State and University of Michigan both are two hours down the road. In its glorious egalitarianism, Oberlin cannot produce a football program to compete with institutions where football is elevated above the rest of campus life. In this sense, the article is right that Oberlin is not a “football” school.

This doesn’t mean that football is antithetical to Oberlin, or that the sport doesn’t have a place on campus. There’s just so much else going on, and this vibrancy is part of the reason why so many student-athletes choose Oberlin. They want a school with strong academics, a storied legacy, and a vibrant student life in addition to athletic opportunities. The article assumes that the football team’s record is a mark against the College to be fixed and that changing our culture is the way to do it. But we don’t have a football program to win the conference and bring in revenue. We have it to include Obies who want to play football, ensuring that someone who wants football to be a part of their college experience can have that experience.

The real issue with the piece is that there is no issue. Our football team’s record is not some horrific stain on Oberlin, there are no donors clamoring for a champion football team, and a culture indifferent to football, while not the norm in the Midwest, is okay, as it doesn’t mean that the broader student body thinks football players are “oddities.” Football players have just as much access to the wide breadth of student life here at Oberlin, and it’s on them to engage with it.

What really underlies any potential separation of the student body here at Oberlin is the same as every other college in the world: social cliques. The difference at Oberlin is that no social clique is elevated above the other. We are simply separated, across the lines of countless groups and classifications. These separations cannot be solved by a massive cultural change, but by each Obie’s individual actions to reach across social groups and create a more unified campus. We can achieve this, but not by accusing one another of false discrimination. A full opinion piece dedicated to this idea would be interesting, even necessary. Alas, that is not the opinion piece that appeared in the Review a month ago. Rather, there was a piece that, with little substantiated evidence, launched a broadside that mischaracterized campus life and failed to appreciate what makes our college special.

Oberlin is a uniquely beautiful place, and it would be folly to compromise a singularly attractive culture in the misguided pursuit of a moderately more successful football program.