Concert Board is Back, Oberlin’s Been Waiting

In the spring of 2024, a small group of students came together to bring back Oberlin’s Concert Board, a student-led booking organization that had been inactive since 2019. Now in the fourth semester of Concert Board’s revitalization, the group has accomplished a fierce and celebrated comeback, bringing a range of solo acts and group performances to students for free.

If you’ve been reading the small, italicized, cursive text on concert posters around campus, it’s clear that Concert Board has played a huge role in bringing musical artists to Oberlin. In September, Concert Board partnered with The ’Sco to bring hyperpop and EDM artist Jane Remover to The ’Sco’s stage. Later that month, they partnered with Folk Club to bring singer-songwriter Field Medic to the Cat in the Cream. In October, Concert Board brought Villagerrr, an Ohio-based band, to Fairchild Chapel, and they have just recently announced plans for Stevenson After Hours in early November.

These shows often start with a simple idea.

“I just blurted out Jane Remover as a name in the group chat and we were like, ‘okay,’” Walker Prince, College third-year and member of Concert Board, said. The group is always on the lookout for emerging artists: all it takes is for one to catch their attention, and it’s worth proposing to the group.

“[Concert Board has] a very wide variety of music that we listen to,” Prince said. “We don’t want to book the same sound over and over again. … We [often] book on the premise of genre.”

“Part of it is paying attention to what’s going on in the [music] scene,” Allison Stanton, College third-year and Concert Board Treasurer, said. “With Jane Remover, we were her last show before going on the Turnstile Tour. Field Medic was going to open for a tour right after his show too [and] same with Villagerrr.”

Catching an artist right after the release of an album or right before they’re scheduled to go on a tour is how Concert Board is able to find unique emerging artists for Oberlin students to see live. Concert Board also uses specific venues to guide their outreach for shows.

“We want to book at different venues throughout campus,” Stanton said. “So [for] a ’Sco show, we want a hype show, but then a Cat show, obviously, is gonna be different, and then Stevie’s a different thing.”

Once the group decides on a target, the next step is persistent communication. Concert Board gets in direct contact with the agents or managers of the artist they are interested in working with, then works out a quote — a document outlining the expenses of the show — time frame, and sends an official offer. This process can be done in just a few weeks, but it can also take months of planning to secure a date with a bigger artist.

“It really varies,” Isaac Zelkha, College fourth-year and Chair of Concert Board, said. “Sometimes it’s super long [and] thought-out. Sometimes it comes together in two weeks.”

“If you know the [agent], it helps a lot,” Zelkha said. “The quote can go down, or [you] can push it a little more.”

Concert Board is not just responsible for booking shows, as they are also a huge part of orchestrating the events themselves. From working doors to monitoring the crowd, Concert Board staff is involved with every aspect of the show’s logistics.

Jane Remover’s Sept. 12 concert was one that took more than three months to plan. When the night arrived, there was a line of students out the door of The ’Sco, past the mail lockers, and out the entrance of Wilder Hall. Inside the venue, student openers shook the stage, with the crowd pushing and jumping together. Once Jane Remover came on, the jumping turned to moshing, and the show went on for hours.

“That was a show that took a lot of work,” Zelkha said. “The barricades [between the crowd and the stage] broke in the first opener, so we were all down on the ground, holding them up or running waters for the audience.”

“So much of Concert [Board] is just trying to mitigate chaos,” Sophie Montague, College third-year, said. “I feel like that is so much of the fun of it — how do we spin this, even if there’s something unexpected that happened, how do we spin it into something fun and memorable?”

At the core of Concert Board’s mission is a simple goal: bring more fun to Oberlin. Zelkha has done booking work since his first year, working with Solarity and then Concert Board, and in the process, working closely with students who had been at Oberlin before the COVID-19 pandemic. Those students witnessed a much more lively version of Oberlin’s on-campus venues. Zelkha wanted to continue this legacy with his work in his final year with Concert Board.

“Let’s reintroduce this [place] to the freshmen, to the sophomores,” Zelkha said. “This place is cool. It can be cool. [The ’Sco] can be packed. … Cool s**t can happen here, even if [Oberlin is] taking away all off-campus opportunities.”

The regulation of student-sanctioned parties and events has forced Oberlin nightlife right back onto campus, increasing the demand for live music and DJs hosted in Oberlin venues.

“If [Oberlin is] taking away off-campus opportunities, then we have to make these on-campus venues cool, and people should want to go,” Zelkha said.

Earlier this week, a new poster was put up around campus: “After Hours” in bright pink and green lettering, overlapping with the word Stevenson. Yes, Stevenson Dining Hall. This Saturday, the Concert Board is pushing all of the tables to the side, bringing out the strobe lights, and hosting three DJs in Stevenson Dining Hall.

“I feel like it kind of started as a joke,” Stanton said. “Like, ‘Why don’t we have something in Stevie?’ Because Concert Board has the freedom to book anywhere on campus.”

“I was thinking about what we had on the books — we have Jane [Remover], we have Field Medic, we have this other show in November … and then we have some extra budget. Why don’t we throw some DJ thing?” Zelkha explained. “I wanted to do a DJ thing in Harkness [House]. … [but] Hark basement has a really small capacity fire code-wise, [so] could we do Stevie?”

Zelkha explained that this isn’t the first time there has been a DJ set at Stevenson Dining Hall; there was one in 2021. Stevenson Dining Hall was a great place for a DJ set. The elevated seating area near the windows is the perfect stage. Just push the tables to one side and you have a dance floor; turn off the lights, and add some lasers.

“I think we were all kind of surprised that this got approved,” Prince said. “Not only did they get it approved, but without any pushback.”

“Zero pushback,” Zelkha jumped in. “They kind of just let us do this.”

“When this idea was initially pitched, I was just like, ‘Yeah, let’s try this,’ but there was no way, in my mind, that I thought this was actually gonna end up happening,” Prince continued.

To everyone’s surprise, Concert Board managed to book the event, and this Saturday, Nov. 8, Stevie’s late late night is serving strobe lights, hype music, and dancing until 1 a.m.

“Things [off-campus] get shut down at 10 p.m.” Zelkha said. “Campus Safety [are] the only people who are going to shut down Stevie, and they’re there already. They’re not going to shut this down.”