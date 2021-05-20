OTR With Class of 2021 Production Staff
We are so lucky to have had so many amazing seniors on Production staff this year! Click below to hear from all of them.
Ivy Fernandez-Smith, Production Manager
College fourth-year Ivy Smith, a History major, has served as The Oberlin Review’s production manager since summer 2020. Smith first began working as a production editor for the Review in the spring of 2018 and has seen the paper go through many changes. Production editors are responsible for copy editing and fact-checking content, and as production manager Smith oversaw this process and kept it runn...
Christo Hays
College fourth-year and Environmental Studies major Christo Hays has worked for the Review for two and a half years. Originally from Cambridge, MA, Hays is a production editor and has also contributed to the Arts & Culture and News sections as a writer. After graduating, Hays will be taking off on a series of road trips and is hoping to hit the Pacific Northwest, Montana, and parts of the Sout...
Allison Schmitt
College fourth-year Allison Schmitt has been working for production since the spring of her second year. When she isn’t in the Review office furiously fact-checking the weekly COVID-19 update or sprinkling em dashes throughout articles, Allison can be found biking around campus with a helmet firmly fastened to her head for safety, practicing German with her co-production editor Jimmy Holland, an...
Jimmy Holland
Jimmy Holland is a Comparative Literature and German double major from Annapolis, MD. Holland has been on the Review staff for the last two years as a production editor. Besides working hard at the Review editing articles for length and clarity, Holland is also an avid basketball player. After graduation, Holland plans to travel and take some time for himself before settling down. What ...
Olive Hwang
College fourth-year Olive Hwang is a Biology major, Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies minor, and pre-med track student from Indianapolis. Not only is Olive an (AP) style icon who has worked on production at the Review for three years, Olive also regularly contributed to the News and Arts & Culture sections. Next year Olive will be taking a gap year to apply to medical school but will hav...
