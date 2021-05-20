Jimmy Holland is a Comparative Literature and German double major from Annapolis, MD. Holland has been on the Review staff for the last two years as a production editor. Besides working hard at the Review editing articles for length and clarity, Holland is also an avid basketball player. After graduation, Holland plans to travel and take some time for himself before settling down.

What are some of your favorite memories from your time at the Review?

I like the dartboard in the Review room. I’m sure someone probably mentioned that too, but the dartboard we had in the office was pretty fun while waiting for pieces to come in.

I think the Review parties are always fun because it’s a mix of people that wouldn’t necessarily party together — people that you only really know when you’re cranky on a weeknight in the office. So unwinding with them, you get to know them in a really different way.

Any pre-pandemic tradition that you want to see come back?

I think the Friday morning production even though I had to wake up at like 7 a.m. Everyone’s just tired and groggy and standing up. But it’s kinda fun to actually take a pen to the newspaper and edit the old-fashioned way.

Do you have any tips for future production editors?

Bookmark the style guide because I can never find it!

What are you most proud of from your time on the Review staff?

[My proudest moment] was when I got hired and I was able to go onto the Review website and see my name on staff.

If you could be a style rule, what would you be?

I would be the apostrophe before the graduation date for the alumni. It’s scooped to the left. It’s such a tiny thing, but I like that we do it right even though it’s so small.