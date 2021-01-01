Around the World in Obie Experiences
Post-pandemic life blossoms tentatively across many parts of the U.S., but with vaccine distribution inequalities across the globe, many international students are experiencing very different manifestations of “the new new normal” in their home countries. Five students wrote about their experiences of returning home — some recollections vibrate with the ecstasy of newfound freedom while others impress the devastation of returning to a home still struggling within the pandemic’s claws.