The International Student Resource Center is located in Wilder 208.

Around the World in Obie Experiences

Post-pandemic life blossoms tentatively across many parts of the U.S., but with vaccine distribution inequalities across the globe, many international students are experiencing very different manifestations of “the new new normal” in their home countries. Five students wrote about their experiences of returning home — some recollections vibrate with the ecstasy of newfound freedom while others impress the devastation of returning to a home still struggling within the pandemic’s claws.

Morocco: Summer Sunsets and Rooftop Recliners
Moldova: Embracing Change and a Breath of Fresh Air
Turkey: Chaotic COVID-19 Policies and Small Victories
Singapore: Quarantines and The Fight Against COVID-19
India: Tragedy and Perseverance

