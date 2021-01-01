A Love Letter for Unapologetic BLACKNESS
from tricia
on sundays, i turn off all the lights and let the sun walk through my window and show me how to glow like the cocoa butter & vaseline mama taught me to rub from my arms to my feet. tricia says the body is a site of liberation, a defiance of corporations and gentrification and privatized education. so if our bodie...
from sonya
the day before i cut my hair i thought no one would ever love me again. i thought no one would ever look at me again the way the sun does and thought eyes would only see me through fear or disgust happy nappy locks locked me up in stereotypical chains i never asked for. it’s hard enough being in this body but sonya says the bod...
from audre
the radical thing is to love without fear love myself without fear of who i’m gonna be or who i was preserving my heart & soul like the jars of jams packed above the stove in mama’s kitchen — to be black to be blue to be in this skin in a world that wants nothing to do with u is to be beyond co...
