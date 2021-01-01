Mama and Daughter, Baba and Son
L. Joshua Jackson, Arts and Culture Editor
Strong in Our Reclaimed Culture
For over a decade Talise Campbell, visiting assistant professor of Africana Studies and Dance, has choreographed, costumed, and staged Juneteenth performances in Cleveland. Using her platform, Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, Campbell has taught generations of dancers around the world — both professionals and community members of the greater Cleveland area. While creating a network of artists betwee...
Don’t Overlook Grandma’s Recipe
“You can get new tools from different places, but don’t overlook them tools that your ancestors left for you — not too quickly. There’s also a unique Ashé in those tools that the new tools don’t have. It’s just the energy of those who came before you. And the tools can be a recipe that you might change a bit, but don’t overlook that. Don’t overlook grandma’s recipe. That’s fo...
