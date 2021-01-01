Historical Context

Former U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions S. Amos Wako submitted a report to the Commission on Human Rights on the situation in Iran. A Nov. 3, 1988 New York Times article on the report reads, “200 Mujahedeen supporters were believed to have been killed in Evin Prison in Teheran [sic] on July 28. The bodies of 860 more ‘executed political prisoners’ were reported to have been taken from the same prison to the Behesht Zahra cemetery from Aug. 14 to 16. The report lists numerous other executions of Government opponents in the summer.”

Mahallati agreed to respond to these allegations against Iran in a meeting with U.N. Special Representative on the Human Rights Situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran Reynaldo Galindo Pohl. “[Mahallati] indicated that he intended to present a procedural decision under which the Iranian Government would express its commitment to co-operate with the Special Representative in all respects before the end of 1988,” reads a Jan. 26, 1989 Commission on Human Rights report.

Yet nine days after the initial meeting, on Nov. 29, 1988, Mahallati met with Pohl again denying allegations of the killings.

“[Mahallati] referred to the alleged wave of executions mentioned in the interim report and denied the allegations,” reads the same 1989 report. “He indicated that many killings had in fact occurred on the battlefield, in the context of the war, following the invasion of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the organization called the National Liberation Army (NLA). The Permanent Representative showed the Special Representative a videotape produced by NLA, which he qualified as political and propaganda material, indicating that films of that nature were regularly being broadcast into the Islamic Republic of Iran from the NLA headquarters in Iraq.”

The Past 15 Years