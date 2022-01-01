Bird+Marionette

This marionette-style doll is a human body with a bird head, mostly because Eva has realized they don’t like depicting human faces. Eva says the hybrid bird-doll is unfinished, and that it serves mostly as a place to experiment with joinery. They foresee making clothes for the doll, or maybe even creating a mechanism that will allow it to move. Eva motioned to holes in the doll’s palms where leather runs through, using their own ink-stained hands as a visual reference as they described the way dowels and leather straps fasten its joints together.