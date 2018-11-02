Yeowomen Dethrone Gators, Capture Coveted NCAC Title

College junior and cross country runner Shannon Wargo immediately noticed the look of disappointment and defeat on the faces of her three teammates who finished before her when she reached the finish line Saturday, Oct. 27, at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championship.

Certain that her team would fall short of winning the conference title for the fourth year in a row, Wargo used positive self-talk to keep her spirits up.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Wargo told herself. “Allegheny was just better. We’ll work harder to win it next year.”

The race wasn’t over, but runners from defending champion Allegheny College placed first, third, and fourth. Wargo, College senior Linnea Halsten, College junior Oona Jung-Beeman, and College junior Marija Crook — who all finished in the top eight — thought it was unlikely that they would dethrone the Gators, and didn’t want to get their hopes up.

The foursome has consistently led the women’s cross country team the past few years. Halsten became Oberlin’s eighth individual conference champion last year, winning every single race up until nationals. Crook earned NCAC first-team honors and competed at nationals a year ago as well, while Jung-Beeman and Wargo earned second-team honors.

However, the heroes of the meet Saturday were College junior Joy Castro-Wehr and College sophomore Corrie Purcell. When Head Cross Country Coach Ray Appenheimer tallied up the Yeowomen’s points at the conclusion of the race, he discovered that Oberlin beat Allegheny by a single point, thanks to Castro-Wehr and Purcell’s efforts to hold off Allegheny first-year Molly Tarvin, who finished in 16th place.

“It was definitely an emotional few minutes as we waited for the official results,” Castro-Wehr said. “I guess I erred pessimistically to not get my hopes up, and told myself we hadn’t won. I didn’t know the win would come down to just a point’s difference, and I definitely had no idea that the place I was running in would be the decisive factor.”