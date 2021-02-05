Did you love the iconic column “Khalid and Zoë Decide Everything”? Well, strap the f**k in and get ready for its spiritual successor, “Khalid and Zoë Advise Everything.” Yes, you read that right. Your favorite Oberlin-based Sports editors are back and this time, we’re not just settling debates — we’re giving our two cents on any and all issues. Romance, conflict, life-changing decisions … bring it all to us and we’ll make sure to deliver quality advice and quality content to you.

Struggling to stay connected to friends? We’ve been there and want to help.

Can’t figure out the best way to navigate campus dining? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for that perfect show to binge watch while you sit in your room? We’ve actually watched all of Netflix and Hulu, so we can recommend some things.

While we, like you, are college students with a lot to learn about the world, the two of us combined have about 40 years of life experience — so it will basically be like getting advice from that cool middle-aged relative who always gets you exactly what you want for your birthday. That’s got to count for something. For now, much love and we’ll see you next week for the first segment of “Khalid and Zoë Advise Everything.”

If you’re interested in submitting to the column, please fill out this google form.