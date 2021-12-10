Birenbaum Hosts Latinx Musicians Showcase

On Tuesday, the Latinx Music Union held their first indoor performance during the pandemic in Birenbaum Innovation and Performance Space. The union’s latest event, the Latinx Musician’s Showcase, featured a variety of acts, including classical vocal performances, modern Latin songs, and solos on flute, guitar, bassoon, piano, and clarinet.

Daniela Machado, Conservatory fourth-year and co- chair of the Latinx Music Union, said that the mission of the union is to spread Latinx culture to campus. She wants to facilitate a space wherein the Latinx community can share in cultural and musical learning.

“Latinx Music Union is about creating a space for learning, appreciating, and spreading Latinx music and Latinx culture on campus,” Machado said. “I really just don’t think there was an emphasis before our organization was started. It’s a space for Latinx creators, musicians, and people to just get together to share our culture and share our music and, really, it’s for everyone. I want to emphasize that it’s to share our music with everyone.”

Conservatory fourth-year Isabel Fernandez, who co-founded the organization in 2019 with Gabriela Linares, OC ’20, added that in addition to spreading Latinx culture across the campus, they are also working towards diversifying the repertoire studied at the Conservatory.

“Our organization wants to show the campus that there is this huge library of composers that are not performed at all,” Fernandez said. “Our motive is to start performing these pieces so that professors and deans can see that there is this whole world … that they can incorporate in their programs. In the Conservatory, we’re so used to performing so many works of Eurocentric and Western composers.”

For both Fernandez and Linares, their initiative to counter Eurocentrism in music and uplift Latinx voices is close to home. They drew from a shared musical reper- toire in the process of realizing LMU’s initiatives.

“Gaby and I, we grew up singing with other composers because we were both from Puerto Rico, so we decided to create LMU to just bring to campus this whole other archive of composers,” Fernandez said. “The goal is to also showcase the Latinx musicians here at Oberlin and show that they are really talented.”

Conservatory first-year Gabi Allemana, who performed in the showcase, feels that finding a place to share parts of your identity through music is really important. A student in the Jazz Department, she sees the group as a vital part of her college experience.

“This is something I’d really wanted to be a part of since the [Jazz Department] is mostly one demographic,” Allemana said. “I did a lot of Brazilian music with my dad at home, and I’m trying to find a space where I can do that again. I thought this would be a perfect place to start, showcasing that side of me and doing that with other people.”