Kendrick Lamar Stuns Halftime Show With Political Symbolism, Intensifies Drake Feud

If there was any previous uncertainty about Kendrick Lamar’s status as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of this generation, there is no longer any doubt. Packed with political symbolism, snarky Easter eggs regarding his feud with Drake, and surprise celebrity appearances, Lamar’s phenomenal performance as the headliner of the halftime show at the Super Bowl LIX made history this past Sunday evening.

Samuel L. Jackson launched the show off to a strong start by boldly introducing himself as Uncle Sam and the performance as “the great American game.” Jackson challenged Lamar’s performance throughout the entire show, serving as a reminder of the vigorous patriotism that lies at the heart of the Super Bowl. Most notably, Jackson responded to Lamar’s performance of “squabble up” with the remarks: “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” and “Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?” Jackson personified the American media with his frequent comments, pushing traditional American values that are further emphasized by the remark, “That’s what America wants! Nice and calm.” Lamar showed no shift in response to these demands, maintaining his authentic storytelling — a huge part of his success as a rapper.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson’s loaded appearance, Lamar’s performance consisted of other imagery communicating the rapper’s dissatisfaction with the state of American society and culture, particularly through dancers. At the beginning of the performance, during his song “Humble,” the red, white, and blue clad background dancers were arranged in the form of an American flag. Later on, every dancer in the performance suddenly collapsed, save for the “inner circle” closest to Lamar.

One of the most significant lines of Lamar’s performance came not from one of his songs, but from an adlib.

“The revolution is about to be televised,” Lamar rapped. “You picked the right time, but the wrong guy.”

A comment about “the revolution” is especially poignant considering that President Donald Trump, who Lamar has previously been outspoken about disliking, was in attendance at Sunday night’s Super Bowl, being the first-ever president to do so. His presence was unsurprisingly met with controversy, particularly when ahead of the game, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said that he was honored to have the president in attendance. That, coupled with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ infamous support for Trump, makes Lamar’s open criticism of Trump all the more brave.

Another adlib of Lamar’s was, “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music,” referring to the unfulfilled promise of reparations made to Black Americans following the outlawing of slavery. In doing so, he showed that his performance was just as political as it was artistic.

One of the most anticipated parts of the halftime show was how Lamar would drag Toronto rapper Drake. The two artists were famously feuding in 2024, with each of them releasing a series of diss tracks about the other. Lamar was hailed as the undisputed winner of the feud, with smash hits “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” topping the charts while Drake’s songs faded into oblivion.

Lamar teased “Not Like Us” by playing the hook of the song and then saying, “I wanna perform they favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” This was in response to Drake’s defamation suit against Lamar’s (and Drake’s own) record label, Universal Music Group, which led to Drake facing even more criticism from the general public.

In another move to spite Drake, Lamar brought out tennis star Serena Williams — commonly rumored to be Drake’s ex. In addition to being a part of the fight against Drake, Williams Crip walked. A dance move coming from Lamar’s home of Compton, California, it has often been criticized for being crass or associated with gangs. Williams performing it on live television was a bold statement about how Black culture has been historically and unjustly villainized. Williams herself was criticized for performing the dance move at Wimbledon in 2012.

A large diamond chain with a lowercase “a,” Lamar’s necklace was impossible to miss. In addition to being the “a” in the symbol for his group PGLang, it is likely a reference to a viral lyric in his 2024 hit song “Not Like Us”: “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” one of many lyrics in the Drake diss track attacking the Canadian rapper for his reputation for dating teenage girls.

Lamar’s symbolism was ingrained in every aspect of his performance down to every last detail, including his outfit. His jacket was consistent with the look of his dancers, as it was also red, white, and blue. In large letters across the front, the custom Martine Rose jacket read “GLORIA.” “Gloria” is the title of one of the songs on his latest album, GNX. It is also one of many collaborations between Lamar and his guest star at the performance, SZA. “Gloria” is a song about Lamar’s complicated relationship with his own artistry and subsequent fame. This nod to being consumed by being a famous artist is on point, as performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is considered a huge milestone for artists, and only nine artists besides Lamar have ever performed at two.

Another aspect of Lamar’s outfit that caught the attention of many viewers were his Celine bootcut jeans. A traditionally feminine style of jeans, people online marveled at how Lamar managed to be so commanding over his audience and show such cruelty towards Drake while dressing so feminine. The New York Times even published an article on how Lamar’s jeans stole the show.

A personal highlight of the show was SZA’s guest appearance in “Luther” and “All the Stars,” where she struck the audience with near-perfect vocals and excellently choreographed movements that showcased the passion of the song. Her burgundy hair matched her all-red outfit, serving as the completion to the colors of the U.S. flag along with Lamar’s attire that was largely blue and white. SZA graced the stage with astounding presence, her fluid motions and honey-like voice complementing Lamar’s sharpness, ending her verses with striking, elegant poses.

Kendrick Lamar’s performance sparked a wide range of reactions. Love it or hate it, it’s impossible to deny that he made a splash. From the ongoing beef with Drake, to the celebrity cameos, to the political statement made in front of America’s most powerful politician, Lamar has set the standard for what a halftime performance should be.