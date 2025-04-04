Track and Field Seniors Reflect on Careers

Under a sky that shifted from Friday downpours to Saturday sunshine, the Oberlin College track and field teams kicked off the outdoor season at the Bob Kahn Invitational. The annual home meet honored both the legacy of Robert Lewis Kahn, OC ’55, whose name adorns Oberlin’s outdoor track, and the graduating senior class that has helped shape the identity and success of the Crimson and Gold. Between personal bests and conference-qualifying marks, the most meaningful moments came at the conclusion of Saturday’s meet, when the team celebrated Senior Day with a heartfelt tribute near the finish line. Teammates formed a tunnel of cheers as seniors were introduced by jumps coach Ray Harris, who read aloud their accomplishments and fond memories. Among those honored were sprinters Cole Fuller and Reese Hyatt, both of whom left lasting impressions on the track and in the hearts of their teammates.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What emotions are you feeling as you balance the excitement of your final outdoor season with the reality that graduation is just around the corner?

Cole Fuller: This is an exciting time for me, and I’m excited to share this last season with some of my best friends. I’m not trying to look at graduation around the corner, just trying to focus on the present moment, and see what I can do this outdoor season.

Reese Hyatt: I have been overwhelmed with excitement and stress. I’m happy that I am healthy and able to run this last season, but then the realization that this is my last time ever running track sets in, followed by the fact that I only have around two months left in college. So a mix of differing emotions for sure.

What did it mean to you to be honored by your teammates and coaches for Senior Day?

CF: To celebrate Senior Day with some of my closest friends and mentors, as well as family members was great. It was short and sweet, so the emotions could be tolerated better than a longer ceremony. It also shows that we still have more meets to compete and accomplishments to make.

RH: It meant so much to me that my teammates who I have been running with for the past four years love me enough to celebrate me. It was an emotional moment when they were all crying as I was handed flowers from the coaches.

Looking back, how has your journey as an Oberlin athlete shaped who you are today, both on and off the track?

CF: Looking back, I would say that being an Oberlin College athlete demands a lot of discipline, routine, and being in the present moment. With all that’s going on outside the track, creating routines and learning how to focus on one thing at a time can help you get through all that college throws at you.

RH: My time as an athlete at Oberlin has changed who I am as a person for the better. Prior to coming to Oberlin, I was a totally different athlete. I was self-centered and didn’t really consider my sport a team sport because most of the time in track, you compete as an individual. Oberlin has changed that mentality for me by teaching me the importance of my team and my community.

This weekend was filled with strong performances and multiple PRs. What was your proudest moment, either from your own events or from watching your teammates?

CF: On my end, it was great to join my original teammates in the 4×400-meter relay, and run together. We haven’t gotten a chance to do so since last year because of their injuries during the indoor season. Although we didn’t run our fastest time, it was nice to see that they’re getting back on track and getting back to 100 percent strength.

RH: My proudest moment from this weekend was watching two of my teammates who have had serious injuries for all of the year compete. Up until this meet, they haven’t been able to compete. They have been patient and supportive teammates while they were injured and it was so great to see them run again.

What are some of the personal or team goals you’re chasing this outdoor season?

CF: My personal goal for this outdoor season is to make nationals in the 400m Hurdles, and see how high I can place at that competition in late May. Team-wise, I hope that we have another competitive year in the 4×4 relay.

When you look back on your years at Oberlin, what’s one race, moment, or memory that stands out the most, and why?

RH: The outdoor conference meet from 2024 stands out because that was the highest that I placed in the 100-meter dash. I made finals after a season riddled with injuries and then placed seventh overall, which was very exciting. In this meet, the 4×100-meter relay placed second after having to replace two of the relay members after they were injured. It was a great showing of our teammates stepping up in a time of need and that made this meet very memorable for me.