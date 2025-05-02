Legally Blonde Features OMTA’S Best Acting

I have never by any means considered myself a theater kid. However, an exception to that rule is my love of Legally Blonde: The Musical. I have watched the bootleg more times than I can count, and I think I can sing along to the entire soundtrack. So when I learned that the Oberlin Musical Theater Association would be putting on a production of the musical, I could hardly wait. OMTA’s Legally Blonde was full of life, charm, and pink, making it a must-see, even for a non-theater fan.

As the pit started playing, I grew excited hearing interludes of the songs I have loved over the years and could barely contain myself when the drums from “Omigod You Guys” began.

The standout performance comes from College first-year Kendal Walls, playing protagonist Elle Woods. Elle is a girl from Malibu, CA, who decides to go to Harvard Law School after being dumped by her boyfriend Warner, played by College second-year Parker Teveen, for not being “serious.” Her vocal chops are incredible, and her portrayal of Elle is adorable and endearing. Her performance is almost too good, as she nearly outshines everyone she shares the stage with. After this performance, I truly hope to see Walls in more OMTA productions.

Another standout performance comes from double-degree fifth-year Nathaniel Valsania as Professor Callahan, Elle’s law professor. Callahan’s sexual assault of Elle is supposed to be a shocking moment for the audience, but Valsania played the part of a creep in a position of power so well that I think I could have seen it coming even if I had been unfamiliar with the story. And his rendition of “Blood in the Water” was a surprising standout, emphasizing the pressure on Elle to succeed while establishing Callahan as a threat, foreshadowing what was to come.

“Blood in the Water” was not the success of Valsania alone, but also the stellar ensemble backing him. An aspect of the show which I had never fully appreciated was the inclusion of a Greek chorus, which in this case is the manifestation of Elle’s sorority sisters in her head. The chorus elevated every piece they were a part of, adding spirit, strong backing vocals, and spunk, as the girls cheered “Ohmigod you guys!” whenever Elle succeeded in absolutely anything. As Elle’s sorority sisters, the chorus emphasized one of the musical’s core messages of supporting women and embracing girliness.

While much of the musical is uplifting, heartwarming, and feminist, it is not without its difficult topics. The way the show’s director, College third-year Kate Magnacca, handled them was socially responsible, choosing to do away with some of the unnecessary details, such as changing the character of Padamadan to be stereotypically French instead of Indian. Magnacca fortunately kept in many other aspects that may have not aged as well but still add charm, such as the sorority girls calling each other whores or the entirety of songs “Whipped Into Shape” and “There! Right There!” which are about staying in shape to be attractive and whether or not a witness is gay or European, respectively.

Another excellent aspect of the show was the performance of College second-year Chapin Dobbins as Emmet, a peer and tutor to Elle. Robbins’ and Walls’ chemistry was a highlight of the show. The entire sequence of “Take it Like a Man” felt under-rehearsed, but Walls and Dobbins’ stage presence and chemistry with each other made that easy to forget, as I was more enraptured by what was happening between them than the song itself.

One area where the musical fell flat was in dancing and choreography, done by College second-year Talia Richer. In the fan-favorite opening number, “Ohmigod You Guys,” the choreography felt reminiscent of moves I’ve seen in TikTok dances, not in musicals. “What You Want” features an extensive dance break serving as Elle’s personal essay to get into Harvard Law. However, the choreography was rather uncomplex and was not as fun as I would have wanted it to be, especially in comparison to the original musical, which features Elle and her sorority sisters in a marching band. “Whipped Into Shape,” another number I was excited to see, was also disappointing, as Brooke Windham, played by College first-year Gabrielle Kirsch, was noticeably losing stamina by the end. However, it is worth noting that she was required to sing while jumping rope, something which takes immense breath control, and for a fair portion of the song she held up surprisingly well.

This can be said for the play as a whole, as although some parts felt rough, the outstanding performances from each one of the cast members, under Magnacca’s excellent direction, were a thrill to watch, making me want to see more from all of them. Legally Blonde is worth the watch, so if you want to add some sparkle to your weekend, stop by Wilder Main and enjoy the show.