Next Generation of Track Phenoms Take Over

In what is shaping up to be a golden era for youth sprinting, high school and under-20 athletes are redefining what is possible in the 100-meter dash. The 2025 track and field season has already produced some of the fastest times ever by high school athletes, culminating in a staggering new national high school record of 9.92 seconds by 17-year-old Texas junior Tate Taylor. His performance is not only the fastest wind-legal 100-meter ever run by a U.S. high school athlete, it is also the second-fastest legal time ever recorded globally by an under-20 athlete, putting him just behind Letsile Tebogo’s 9.91 from the 2022 World U20 Championships. But Taylor is far from alone.

Across the country, a wave of young sprinters is clocking historically fast times in the low 10s and even into the elusive 9.9 range, something that was once unthinkable for high schoolers. Brayden Williams, another high school phenom, also ran a 9.99 earlier this year, becoming, at the time, only the third U.S. high schooler to break the 10-second barrier under legal conditions. These blistering performances aren’t isolated, they represent a broader shift in youth sprinting that’s transforming the sport’s trajectory.

At the recent University Interscholastic League 6A District 16 Championships in Texas, the finals of the boys’ 100-meter featured multiple runners posting sub-10.30 times (including Williams and Taylor) — a level of depth that was nearly unheard of just a decade ago. Even more striking is the fact that two of the meet’s top sprinters, Dillon Mitchell and Chinweoke Onwuchekwa, are only freshmen, showing that the sprint revolution is being fueled not just by upperclassmen but by younger athletes already racing at elite levels. This evolution isn’t limited to boys. Mia Maxwell, a junior from Texas, broke the state’s girls’ 100-meter record, another testament to the rising tide of youth talent. With athletes like Maxwell leading the way, girls’ sprinting is seeing a parallel renaissance.

So, what does this unprecedented speed mean for the future of the sport? It demonstrates that the gap between elite youth athletes and Olympic caliber sprinters is narrowing faster than ever before. Already, high schoolers are making their mark on the professional stage. Christian Miller, who competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials as a high schooler in 2021, proved that top-tier prep athletes are capable of holding their own against seasoned pros. Meanwhile, Erriyon Knighton, perhaps the most famous of the current youth sprinting wave, went pro at just 16 years old and broke several of Usain Bolt’s age-group records. Knighton has already clocked a 19.49 in the 200-meter, faster than Bolt at the same age. Internationally, Australia’s Gout Gout is another youth sprinter making headlines, having run in the low 10s and posting times that rank among the world’s fastest for his age group. And in the collegiate ranks, Jelani Watkins, now a freshman at Louisiana State University and last year’s Texas state champion, continues to develop under elite coaching, suggesting that the pipeline from high school to world-class sprinting is only getting stronger.

This generational surge of speed, fueled by better training methods, earlier specialization, access to elite coaching, and advances in sports science, raises the question: Could Usain Bolt’s world records actually be in danger?

Bolt’s 9.58 in the 100-meter and 19.19 in the 200-meter have long seemed untouchable. But with multiple teens already breaking 10 seconds, and some progressing rapidly into the low 19s for the 200-meter, the prospect is no longer purely hypothetical. If this cohort continues to develop, stays healthy, and transitions successfully to the professional ranks, Bolt’s once-mythic marks may not stand the test of time. Of course, success at the junior level doesn’t guarantee senior dominance. The road from high school standout to Olympic medalist is riddled with challenges, whether they be injuries, burnout, competition depth, or the pressure of expectations. But the sheer volume of sub- and low-10 performances emerging from today’s youth ranks greatly increases the odds that one or more of these athletes will eventually put it all together. Moreover, with NIL deals and professional pathways opening earlier than ever before, today’s sprinters have incentives and resources that didn’t exist a decade ago. Young stars are no longer just building résumés for college scholarships, they’re positioning themselves for global stardom.

As we head toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, expect many of these names — Taylor, Williams, Maxwell, Knighton, Miller, and Watkins — to be in serious contention. Whether or not Bolt’s records fall, this era is already redefining what’s possible for teenage athletes in track and field. In short, we’re witnessing not just the rise of a few elite outliers but the arrival of an entire generation of sprinters fast enough to change the future of the sport.