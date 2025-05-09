Met Gala Pays Homage to Black Dandyism, Some Celebrities Disappoint

When it was announced that the theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” I had my hesitations. While the red carpet itself was themed “Tailored to You,” with an emphasis on menswear, the annual fashion fundraising festival’s overall theme focused on Black culture and its role in shaping fashion, with an emphasis on Black dandyism.

Black dandyism can be defined as stating who you are, as a Black person, through what you wear. Specifically, the event drew from Chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which served me well, as I had read the text during my first year at Oberlin. Her book goes into the idea that dandyism, popularly embodied by historical figures like Beau Brummell in 18th-century Britain, has been combined with Black culture to revolutionize fashion. It has also been influenced by the culture of the 1920s, such as the Harlem Renaissance and the Black art produced during that time. It is with all of this historical context that I began to sweat.

Looking at the Met Galas of previous years, the celebrities who attended were often white, and, more than anything, lived on the opposite end of the spectrum of Black culture. Even worse, many celebrities have appropriated Black culture rather than celebrating it, auch as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, both attendees of the Met Gala in past years, falling under scrutiny in recent years for taking Black culture and using it to their advantage without giving proper credit to the Black community itself.

Black dandyism was created out of a need for survival in a world that meant to diminish Black people, and I had my doubts that attendees would be able to reflect that without being, at best, off-theme or, at worst, problematic. So with the event being over, can I say that Black dandyism was represented? Yes! And also, very much no.

There were definitely celebrities who showed up to the Met Gala with a deep appreciation of Black dandyism, which showed in their creative and innovative outfits.

For example, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton, both this year’s co-chairs, showcased their commitment to Black dandyism, right down to the cufflinks and cape, not to mention that they wore their outfits well. Hamilton was inspired by the greats, Cab Calloway and James Baldwin, and both he and Domingo paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, a dashing Black fashion icon and journalist.

The two exhibited one of the core pillars of Black dandyism, asserting themselves and the histories of those before them in fashion and being walking testaments to the history and art of Black people in America. I can’t say that the rest of the co-chairs — A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour — lived up to the same legacy, with their unmemorable or off-theme outfits fading into the exquisite carpet design, but they are granted a pass for planning the event itself

Some attendees, however, do not get this same leniency. Anne Hathway did not thrill me in her outfit; her Caroline Herrera look left much to be desired. I hold the same opinion for Lana Del Rey, whose large feather and black dress looked off-theme and off-putting on the carpet. The singer’s outfit, particularly her earrings, paid homage to her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene, which strikes me as even more off, as he is a white man with no known ties to the theme of Black dandyism.

The anxiety around the theme was evident in many of the non-Black celebrities, as the fear of being canceled is obviously palpable today. Some outfits seemingly had no rhyme or reason, such as Dua Lipa’s custom Chanel look, which included over 45,000 different embroidered elements such as pearls and crystals but lacked cohesiveness and didn’t relate to the theme. Sydney Sweeney’s Miu Miu outfit had no connection to the theme at all, even though she was inspired by Kim Novak, who she will be portraying in a film directed by Domingo.

Of course, there are always attendees who incite questions as to why they were invited if they weren’t going to participate. Both Jeremy Allen White and Joe Burrow showed up in … a suit! That’s it. The tradition of men showing up in a plain suit is so consistent it should be a theme for the gala all on its own.

However, with dark clouds come a plethora of rainbows. This year’s gala definitely had stunners. Teyana Taylor, wearing a three-piece pinstriped red zoot suit designed by Ruth E. Carter, who costume designer for Black Panther, owned the Met Gala’s carpet. Dripping in heritage and elegance, she was one of my favorites of the night. Damson Idris also drew my eye — and yes, because of the outfits, not just his face. His multiple outfits paid homage to ’20s style with sharp tailoring and effortless grace.

Janelle Monáe once again defined and set the course for fashion, pulling up in a suit-within-a-suit. Her prior looks have been cited as examples of Black dandyism, making her adhesion to the theme no surprise. With the interesting patterns and change into the second suit, she showed that fashion in itself is an art form, and she is a piece of art. The same can be said for Doechii, whose two-piece suit was effortlessly fierce — she definitely stood out in the best possible way. Laura Harrier was like a fairy as she floated across the stage, fitted spiffingly and ethereally in color and style — perfectly on-theme and perfectly beautiful.

Underrated outfits that should be given credit: Imaan Hammam was exceptional in her custom tailored suit with Maison Margiela Tabis; Justin “Jets” Jefferson was the best-dressed athlete by far; and Hunter Schafer’s outfit was also crisp and clean and deserved praise. Diana Ross turned my life upside down with her beautiful gown, and the added effect of her children and grandchildren being embroidered into the train? Amazing.

I am obsessed with Jodie Turner-Smith’s burgundy equestrian-styled outfit and have even been wearing my own burgundy leather jacket in homage. And, of course, Zendaya, styled by Law Roach in a tailored white suit and a hat, struck me with her effortless beauty. While I don’t think it’s her best Met Gala look, Zendaya could wear a paper bag and I’d call it high fashion.

Overall, there were those who embodied Black dandyism and all its heritage and power and those who didn’t, which is exactly what is expected for any Met Gala theme. I do commend the Met for fully exploring and diving into the theme, however. The whole event featured choirs, historical moments, and space for Black fashion to really thrive. I do believe that it didn’t hesitate to dive into the theme and that is commendable within itself. I look forward to next year.