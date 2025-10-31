Powers Named Athlete of the Week After Record-Breaking Swim

Two weeks ago, during the Oberlin Early Invite, Oberlin swim and dive’s opening meet, College fourth-year Leo Powers broke the school record for the 100-meter individual medley and earned the North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for his accomplishments. The invite, which took place Oct. 10–11, included male and female swimmers from Case Western University, Ashland University, Hillsdale College, and Malone College. The second day of the meet was also senior day, a chance for friends and family to celebrate six graduating fourth-year swimmers.

Powers headlined the event, breaking the 100 I.M. Oberlin record, swimming it in 52.48 seconds. Powers also swam well in five other events, placing third in the 100-meter butterfly and helping the relay team to second place finishes in the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 800-meter freestyle relay.

Although Powers broke a school record, the existing record was also achieved by him last season at the NCAC Championships.

“It was a good swim,” Powers said. “I won’t sell myself short, but it’s a record that I’ve had for a couple of years. So, it’s just kind of a process of really figuring that race out, getting it exactly right, trying to try to knock it down a little more.”

Powers was quick to emphasize that though he is proud of his individual accomplishment, new school records are equally important to the swim program.

“We don’t put those records up there so they stay forever,” Powers said. “You also put those records up to challenge the future of the program … I don’t want to keep that record. I mean, I’d like to keep it for a little bit, but I want to open my phone one day and see ‘Oberlin student smashes old flow record’ … That’s the best part about this sport, is seeing the next generation come through and try to [reach greater heights] than the group that you got to be a part of.”

“Leo has had a strong progression of improvement,” Oberlin Swim and Dive Head Coach Alex de la Peña said. “Leo has done a great job working through [injuries] to get stronger and more healthy last season and is off to a great start this year. He comes in each day and works hard to set himself and his team up for success.”

The Senior Day festivities included a poster for each fourth-year swimmer with messages from other athletes and friends that the fourth-years then take home.

“It’s nice to get to read what folks have to say, and there [are] some very sweet messages in there,” Powers said. “All of us had at least one family member come out, which was really nice.”

“It is a celebration of all the time and effort the seniors put into the sport overall and as members of our team,” Coach Peña remarked.

Upon the opening of his final season at Oberlin, Powers expressed that he feels excited for the future of the program, but is sad to say goodbye.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m really excited for what the team can do this year,” Powers said. “We graduated some really great people last year, and so we’re trying to fill the shoes there as best we can … We’ve been trying to emulate that success and use them as really good role models. So, it’s kind of crazy to start to be those people, but it’s very exciting. I definitely cried at least once, but all positive stuff, right? It’s sad that it’s over, but we have the whole year left.”

Looking ahead to the rest of this season, Powers said that the teams’ main goal is to stay healthy.

“We have a really good squad this year, but we don’t have a massive group. So we really want to keep that motivation and discipline up, and we want to stay healthy.”

He also has some personal goals that he is chasing.

“I want to keep pushing that 100 I.M. record down, truly, with the intent that, if it stays a conference event for us … I want a future Oberlin athlete to go out and break that record and make the podium,” Powers said.

Peña expressed similar hopes for the future of the program.

“Every year, college teams are different,” Peña said. “People graduate … first-years come in … returners may be different from one season to the next depending on health and off-season conditioning, etc. Our goal this year and every year is for the group in front of us to be the best version of that team they can be, so goals shift from year to year.”

Powers was not the only athlete that performed well at the Oberlin Early Invite.

The men’s swim and dive team finished third overall out of four schools, amassing 518.4 points. Second-year Zachary Black, third-year James Moll, first-year Kye Marrero, and second-year John Polylogidis all recorded top-10 Oberlin times in the 100 I.M.

The women’s team finished fourth out of five schools. Second-year Soomin Yoo placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.41 seconds, a personal best.

The men’s and women’s swim and dive combined for 37 personal best swims at the Invite, and hope to continue their success at their next meet Saturday at Mount Union University at 1 p.m.