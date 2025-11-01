A Cappella Octet VOCES8 Display Precision, Variety

This Tuesday evening, the world-renowned VOCES8 performed in Finney Chapel through the Artist Recital Series. Hailing from Britain, the group has garnered an unrivaled prowess in the a cappella sphere. In the 20 years since forming, they have decidedly ventured beyond the borders of genre. From classical to folk, jazz, and pop, virtually every style of music finds its way into VOCES8’s repertoire, as reflected in the concert’s program.

The octet began the evening with traditional selections. Their performance of Orlando Gibbons’ “O Clap Your Hands” immediately established VOCES8 as a coherent ensemble, not just eight soloists. In escalation toward the climax, sopranos Savannah Porter and Eleonora Poignant interchanged high notes that were both delicate and empowering.

Members took turns introducing repertoire in assertively bubbly fashion. This enthusiasm colored their stage presence as they transitioned from a sequence of classical pieces to a swing tune, an arrangement of Nat King Cole’s “Straighten Up and Fly Right” by Jim Clements, who has worked alongside VOCES8 as their primary arranger since the group’s inception. Scat singing and vocal percussion were tied excellently with crisp harmonies, punctuated by a final pose to evoke a playful theatricality.

On the tail end of their U.S. tour, VOCES8 not only brought a revitalizing performance, but also offered workshops to Oberlin vocal ensembles. They rehearsed and performed Caroline Shaw’s “and the swallow” with Oberlin College Choir. One of its members, Conservatory second-year Isabelle Balderrama, described the experience of singing a familiar piece with VOCES8.

“Before we worked with them, we were really focused on getting the rhythms down,” she said. “In regards to the interpretation of the piece … they were talking about how Anglican choirs chant the psalm of the day in even song, and they wanted us to apply that chanty feeling. … They focused a lot on natural speaking cadence rather than … robotic rhythm.”

When it came time to perform, the result was positively enticing. Artistic Director and countertenor Barnaby Smith conducted while the rest of VOCES8 stood in the choir, and together they demonstrated nuance not typically found in large choirs.

Before rushing off to their next show in New York City, VOCES8 also met with Oberlin Collegium Musicum. Double-degree fourth-year Max Lang shared what that experience was like.

“[Smith] polled the room at the beginning of the master class and was asking, ‘What is everybody’s primary study?’” they said. “We have a lot of instrumentalists, and we have a lot of composers in the choir, and he was very, very excited about the fact that we just sing for the love of it — that we are there because we want to be there.”

Lang explained VOCES8’s different vocal approaches.

“[They] differentiated singing beautifully and singing effectively, and how sometimes those things can go hand in hand,” Lang said. “A lot of times, singing effectively in a group of 30 or so people is going to still sound beautiful for the audience.”

The latter half of the concert began with more traditional choral pieces before loosening up and giving way to more contemporary tunes. The group’s take on Paul Simon’s “The Sound of Silence” was particularly engaging. The relatively simple arrangement, which VOCES8 took advantage of, showcased their creative license. Bass Dominic Carver took the initial verse, with the following verses building upon one another as group members gradually joined the melody and then faded away again. It was a crowd favorite for its cultural resonance and triumphant execution.

Associate Professor of Conducting and Director of the Oberlin College Choir Gregory Ristow, OC ’01, expressed what it meant for VOCES8 to visit.

“They are masters of handling language, in how you shape the sound of a vowel, how you shape the sound of a consonant,” Ristow said. “How long is an ‘S’ sound? Is it a loud ‘S’? Is it a soft ‘S’? Why do we choose to do that? … They live at such a fine-grained detail on that stuff. It’s a whole [other] level of finesse. … We usually don’t get the chance to explore [that] in an academic context.”

Whether educating students or performing for global audiences, VOCES8 demonstrates exemplary dedication to their craft and creates a model to strive for.