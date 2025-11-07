Oberlin Hosts Annual Track or Treat Event

On Oct. 30, Oberlin’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee and Athletics department hosted Track or Treat for the 12th year in a row. Over the last 11 years, more than 2,500 children and families have attended the seasonal event, and many left with a smile. Track or Treat, an event where every varsity team creates its own themed activity and hands out candy, is an impactful way to strengthen the connections between the College community and the City of Oberlin.

Since the event’s beginning, Senior Associate Director of Athletics Creg Jantz has seen Track or Treat grow immensely.

“I launched Track or Treat 12 years ago during my second year at Oberlin,” Jantz wrote in an email to the Review. “With our two beautiful tracks, it made perfect sense to host the event around them instead of a parking lot.”

This event is critical to further foster an inclusive environment at Oberlin College, third-year wide receiver Cameron Burke noted.

“The community enjoys this event because it is another opportunity for the kids to get dressed up, which I know they love, and engage with student-athletes, whom many of them look up to,” Burke said.

College fourth-year Elly Scheer, a forward and captain of the field hockey team, shared many of the same sentiments.

“We’re not only able to give back to the community, but show the kids what it’s like to have teamwork, [and share] what opportunities are available,” Scheer said.

On top of providing joy and positivity to the community, Track or Treat offers great experiences for many Oberlin students as well.

“Honestly, [students] enjoy the night just as much as — if not more than — the kids who attend,” Jantz wrote.

Burke backed up Jantz’s statements.

“This event is important because it allows me to contribute to the community and engage with the youth,” Burke said.

Scheer had already built a connection with many children through her volunteer work at Oberlin Elementary School. Track or Treat is another way for her to engage with the community.

“ It’s always exciting to see my students run up to me in their costumes each year,” Scheer said.

Co-chair of SAAC and College fourth-year volleyball player, Jill Jendsen, holds a similar view.

“Track or Treat is definitely my favorite event that Athletics hosts every year,” Jendsen said. “For athletes, I think this event is such a great opportunity to take a break from our busy school, practice, and social schedules.”

Not only do Oberlin’s student-athletes get a break from their hectic lives, but they get to relive childhood memories.

“It’s a time to create new memories while reliving old ones,” Jantz wrote. “For an hour and a half, we all get to be kids again, and it’s hard not to leave with a huge smile on your face.”

Students also get to spend time with mentors, coaches, deans, and advisors outside of their normal environments.

“ Every year, my coach brings her kids,” Scheer said. “It’s fun seeing them in different costumes and seeing her in a mom role versus just as a coach.”

With all of these positive memories and hopes for a successful event, some were worried that the weather might negatively impact the event. With heavy rain in the forecast, SAAC changed the location from the outdoor Kahn Track to the Heisman Club Field House.

“Fortunately, we were still able to use the decorations we had planned for and filled the space with pumpkins, banners, and other Halloween decorations,” Jendsen said. “As an added bonus, we used the speaker system and had a lot of fun in our new space.”

Even though the location changed, the inviting atmosphere stayed the same.

“This year, we still had a fantastic turnout,” Jantz wrote. “In fact, many families seemed to appreciate the cozy, climate-controlled version — especially since it guaranteed at least one night of dry, comfortable trick-or-treating.”

As Jantz reflects on this year’s event and all of the planning behind it, he believes, no matter the struggle, that it will always be worth it.

“My favorite part will always be seeing the kids’ faces light up as they make their way around the track,” Jantz wrote. “Those smiles make every bit of the planning worthwhile.”