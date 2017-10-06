Students Demand Role on Board of Trustees

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Board of Trustees held its tri-annual student forum last night, giving students the chance to voice their opinions and concerns to the trustees before they enter their quarterly executive session. Though students raised a number of issues during a forum, discussions regarding potentially adding a student representative to the board dominated the evening.

For many students, the forum — which was held in four classrooms in the King building — marks years of culminating work as the board is projected to vote on whether to include some type of student representation on the board. Although the board was originally set to vote on this issue at their June board meeting, it delayed the decision to this fall session.

Chair of the Board Chris Canavan, OC ’84, acknowledged student frustrations at the delay, expressing a desire to increase transparency with students.

“We owe it to those of you putting [the proposal] before us to give you a straight answer,” he said. “We just don’t know what that answer is yet or when we will give it.”

Student attendees expressed frustration over the sparse communication with the board. Some said that because the board keeps its agenda confidential, students don’t know what information they should seek from the trustees.

“We can only ask questions about what we know, and there is a lot that we don’t know,” College senior and Student Senate Chair Thobeka Mnisi said.

College senior León Pescador, a Student Senator, said that students feel they aren’t included enough in the institution’s long-term planning.

“We need to establish a permanent communication channel that works,” Pescador said. “We’re asking for that chance.”

Honorary Trustee John Elder, OC ’53, commented on his experience of working with student representatives through Student Affairs Committee, one of the few committees that allows student representation among the trustees.

“We hear from students involved in some particular aspect of college life, and we have them

meet with the committee,” Elder said. “Our last meeting was with student representatives from [the Office of] Religious and Spiritual Life. Then the committee reports to the board as a whole. [This is a] formal way in which trustees hear students’ perspectives.”

Canavan added that there are several informal ways that the trustees gain insight into students’ thoughts and desires.

“We meet with students a lot, [because] we would like to understand the perspective of students as best as possible,” Canavan said. “The challenge is in defining what is meant by ‘engagement.’ [Engagement] could mean many things.”

Canavan said the board has no issue with receiving views from all constituencies involved: faculty members, community members, and students. He added that trustees make better decisions when they have diverse input. The controversy lies in whether the board should allow students to participate in discussions and to allow students to vote on decisions.

“This has nothing to do with how we feel about Oberlin students,” Canavan said. “It’s about how we can do our jobs the best we can as trustees.”

A reason they potentially would not add a student trustee, Trustee Amy Chen, OC ’79, said, is because students are only here for four years, while the board tends to deal with long-term issues. Students looking for day-to-day changes need to talk to the administration, she said.

“[The board looks] at long-term issues, which is why [it] is composed of alumni and trustees,” she said.

Mnisi argued that although it would be difficult for one or a small number of students to represent the entire student body, there are ways of mitigating this limitation. As the chair of Student Senate, she said the organization could hold a forum and listening sessions on weekends for any students wanting their voice to be heard.

“This [limitation] isn’t a good enough reason for one student’s voice not to be taken into account,” she said.

Very few schools — especially liberal arts schools — across the country have student trustees. However, students view that as an opportunity for Oberlin to maintain its reputation of being a pioneer.

“I’m not fazed that 90 percent of schools don’t [have student trustees] because the ones that do are so valuable,” Mnisi said. “Those are the schools we should be looking at, not the 90 percent.”