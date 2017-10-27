ResEd Undergoes Structural Changes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Residential Education Office are transitioning roles for the remainder of the academic year after Interim Associate Director Kourtney Arcaba accepted a position as director of student help and resource exchange in the Dean of Students Office, where she also serves as assistant dean.

Now that ResEd is down one full-time staff member, Assistant Vice President of Student Life Adrian Bautista said he and his colleagues intend to spend the next several months searching for a replacement for the 2018–19 academic year.

“We will continue to evaluate our services to campus stakeholders — faculty, staff, and students — and review existing data to determine how resources, including staff, may best be allocated,” Bautista said.

While the new staff members’ responsibilities will be determined later by ResEd’s needs as roles shift, Assistant Dean and Assistant Director for Housing Administration Andy Sadouskas will replace Arcaba as director of ResEd — a position which he will enter with plenty of experience.

“I bring eight years of professional experience working in residence life and housing at Wittenberg University, the University of Toledo, and Oberlin College,” he said. “I earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Bowling Green State University. While [there], I worked for two years in the Residence Life department as the Doctoral Fellow in Assessment and serving as a Greek House Director.”

His dissertation research focused on Residential Assistant selection and the Five Factor Model of Personality, which is a set of five broad trait dimensions often referred to as the “Big Five”: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to experience.

“I hope to continue to collaborate with our campus partners to improve the condition of our facilities and determine a strategic plan for our office for future years,” Sadouskas said.

Area Coordinator Josh Trowbridge, who specializes in the senior year experience and co-operative living, will now serve as the area coordinator for the Village Houses and work on several housing processes, including first-year housing placements, room changes, and the returning housing selection process.

Chelsea Kinjorski, the area coordinator for theme and traditional housing, and Atiya McGhee, the area coordinator for multicultural and identity-based communities, will now serve as senior area coordinators, a position that was created to better support students in light of Arcaba’s departure.

“The area coordinator positions for Atiya and Chelsea were expanded to senior area coordinator positions to reflect expanded residential areas of supervision for each,” Bautista added.

Kinjorski will oversee Langston Hall, Burton Hall, Noah Hall, Union Street, and Goldsmith Lane. McGhee will oversee all of the program houses, as well as Firelands Apartments and Zechiel House.

Assistant Director Tara Beverly will assume responsibility for Oberlin Student Cooperative Association housing, which is a role that usually falls on an area coordinator. However, Bautista assures that is it not surprising that the role has been assigned to Beverly instead of Trowbridge, who is an area coordinator.

“Kourtney Arcaba as an assistant director prior to this academic year worked with OSCA housing for a number of years, so it is not uncommon for an assistant director of residential education to work with OSCA,” Bautista said.

Beverly will also serve as the liaison with the facilities department.

Changes will become effective Nov. 1. Students with questions are advised to call ResEd’s main office line at (440) 775-8472.