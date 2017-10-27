Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

Sydney Allen, News EditorOctober 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Justin Bank

Justin Bank

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






City Councilmember Bryan Burgess discusses council’s plans to address climate change and improve sustainability after the screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth. The film screening was followed by a live webcast question and answer session with Al Gore that was broadcast to 112 colleges and universities nationwide on Thursday. One of the questions chosen was from Oberlin regarding environmental justice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under Features

State Honors Famous Baseball Alum
State Honors Famous Baseball Alum
Feature Photo: Community Stands for DACA
Feature Photo: Community Stands for DACA
Krislov’s Legacy: A Retrospective
Krislov’s Legacy: A Retrospective
Faculty Seeks to Build on Partnership Program Model
Faculty Seeks to Build on Partnership Program Model
Students March for a Sanctuary Campus
Students March for a Sanctuary Campus

Other stories filed under NEWS

Trustees Reject Proposal for Student Representative
Trustees Reject Proposal for Student Representative
General Faculty Approves Honor Code Changes

The General Faculty Council and Student Senate voted on proposed revisions to the Honor Code and the Campus Code of Conduct during the General Faculty...

President Ambar Announces Hate Speech Policy in Wake of Posters

Anti-Semitic posters advocating the end of “Jewish privilege” were discovered outside of Warner Center, the Science Center, Carnegie Building, and...

Election Brings Opportunity for Needed Change in School District
Election Brings Opportunity for Needed Change in School District
Security Report

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 1:36 p.m. An Oberlin resident reported an apparent garage break-in at a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit. A window on the...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Features

    State Honors Famous Baseball Alum

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Features

    Feature Photo: Community Stands for DACA

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    Krislov’s Legacy: A Retrospective

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    Faculty Seeks to Build on Partnership Program Model

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    Students March for a Sanctuary Campus

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    Community Clashes Over Gibson’s Protests

  • Campus News

    Karega Fired After Split Faculty Recommendations

  • Campus News

    Frandsen: College’s Financial Trajectory Unsustainable

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    College to Reduce Assistant Positions

  • Feature Photo: Oberlin Participates in Nationwide Webcast

    Campus News

    College Goes Global with Online Courses

Menu
Established 1874.