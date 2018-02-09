Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Ambar, Students Must Share Vision of Oberlin’s Future

editorial boardFebruary 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Halfway through this academic year, Oberlin has already confronted many institutional challenges. Structural and infrastructural changes have transformed last year’s dining system, admissions, advising, academic resource offices, the Office of Disability Resources, and faculty and staff salaries, among others. President Carmen Ambar’s new role as Oberlin’s leader has certainly been a major shift as well. Her understanding of and plans for Oberlin will greatly determine the course this institution takes in the years to come — including, but not nearly limited to, the areas listed above.

Ambar’s email to the campus community this Monday bluntly detailed the challenges we face as an institution. But she also indicated her initiative to work across different bodies on campus to overcome issues of retention, admissions, and the structure of a purposeful Oberlin education. In this week’s issue of the Review, James Monroe Professor of Politics Chris Howell writes that in addressing budgetary issues, the Oberlin community must engage with the administration in a transparent matter and that a bureaucratic, closed-door process will not produce the outcomes this community needs. In both Ambar’s email and her recent discussions with this board, she has shown a willingness to redirect governance strategies toward those democratic processes. Her upcoming budgetary presentations — ones that will reveal the stark realities of this institution’s finances — will not only make the state of the school transparent for the campus community, but they will create space for faculty and students to engage, ask questions, and provide input.

As Ambar begins to open the doors of administrative matters to the campus, it is important that we as students and members of this community take advantage of this opportunity. We have long critiqued administrators for their opaque decision-making, and we’ve certainly endured some of the consequences of falling subject to ill-explained choices they’ve made. Rather than protesting All Roads Lead to Oberlin for the administration’s sudden tuition, room, and board changes again, we now have the opportunity — courtesy of Ambar — to participate in preventing those reasons for protest while also working to avoid further admissions and retention shortfalls. The cooperative paradigm of governance is one we must truly embrace to own our future at this institution and to ensure that privilege for those who enroll in the future.

This cooperation will require sacrifice from all of us. With a now-familiar $5 million deficit still looming, we must consider the resources this institution has available. Although Oberlin is a progressive institution, many of us tend to be conservative in our desire to preserve the comforts and privileges this institution provides. Therefore, when we enter discussions with the administration about how to tackle the budgetary state of the College, all options must be on the table. But we must also understand that change and compromise is something to expect without resentment as these conversations move forward.

At the same time, we must hold Ambar and the administration to their word. Opening administrative information and governance to the rest of the campus means exposure and vulnerability for the administration; if promises of cooperation are broken or if doors are closed, we must re-engage administrators to stay the course. When we collectively decide to make another budgetary cut or carve a path to improve an aspect of this institution, we will look to the administration to keep those plans and consequent actions true to our agreements.

The administration has already proven responsive to student input. After hearing many complaints about the campus’ limited range of lounges and social spaces during Student Senate’s constituency week, Ambar, Senate, and the Dean of Students’ Office renovated the Wilder Hall lobby to address that issue. Although this may be a relatively small change, it happened because of the administration and students’ optimistic collaboration. Ambar’s vision for Oberlin will certainly affect the way we face the obstacles that hinder higher education. But we must know that if we so choose, her vision can be ours, too.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under Editorials

Oberlin Faculty, Administration Must Be Active in Preventing Sexual Misconduct

Editor’s Note: Language in this editorial has been updated to clarify the sources used in its writing and more explicitly express the views of the E...

Students Must Defend Net Neutrality

Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai declared last Tuesday that the FCC expected to repeal net neutrality at their upcoming Dec. 14 meetin...

Discussion of Enrollment, Retention Must Include Dorms

Enrollment and retention are two of the most immediate issues that Oberlin College must address. That much has become clear over the last few years, a...

Students Should Not Engage Gibson’s as Lawsuit Ensues

“When they go low, we go high.” This quote by Michelle Obama became an overused and often cringe-inducing centerpiece of Hillary Clinton’s 2016...

Student Engagement in Elections Must Be Well-Informed

One of the first questions many Obies are asked upon arriving on campus for their first-year orientation is whether they would like to register to vot...

Other stories filed under OPINIONS

Creative Writing Program Unfairly Accused

On Dec. 1, The Oberlin Review broke the news of allegations against Professor Bernard Matambo (“Matambo Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations,...

Students Must Take Initiative as Allies

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump’s racism and xenophobia did not take a winter break. When the president made disturbing comments about immigrants and t...

Film Screening Commemorates Indigenous Women

To the Editors: The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee will sponsor the movie For the Next 7 Generations at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Ob...

Budget Resolution Must Come with Conditions

Oberlin College is once again in full budget crisis mode. For anyone who has been here a while, there is something wearily and depressingly familiar a...

Peek Ignores Indigenous History

To the Editors: I was dismayed to read a specific sentence in one of Booker C. Peek’s letters about the developing legal confrontation between the ...

Menu
Established 1874.