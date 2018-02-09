Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Film Screening Commemorates Indigenous Women

Jean Foggo SimonFebruary 9, 2018Leave a Comment

To the Editors:

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee will sponsor the movie For the Next 7 Generations at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Oberlin Public Library. It takes viewers on the journey of 13 indigenous grandmothers as they travel around the globe to promote world peace and share their indigenous ways of healing. Coming from all four corners of the world, these 13 wise elders, shamans, and medicine women first came together in 2004 at a historic gathering. Moved by their concern for our planet, they decided to form an alliance: the International Council of 13 Indigenous Grandmothers. Facing a world in crisis, they share with us their visions of healing and a call for change now, before it’s too late. Through their teachings, they light a way to a peaceful, sustainable planet.

This movie was directed and produced by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Carole Hart, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2018. It was narrated by actress and activist Ashley Judd. The score is by Emmy Award-winning composer Peter Buffett.

Furthermore, there is an Oberlin connection. Carole Hart’s nephew, Aaron Englander, was an Oberlin College student and instrumental in starting the Farmer’s Market using vegetables grown at Jones Farm, located on the farmland between East Lorain Street and Oberlin-Elyria Road.

Carole and her husband, Bruce, also wrote and produced many Sesame Street songs, including the title song “When We Grow Up,”“Helping,” “It’s Alright to Cry,” and “Sisters and Brothers”. Many children grew up singing these songs on Saturday mornings. More information about Carole Hart will be shared at the Library.

Questions? Contact Jean Foggo Simon at foggo@oberlin.net.

Established 1874.