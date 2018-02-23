Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Constitution Does Not Automatically Permit AR-15s

Booker C. PeekFebruary 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






To the Editors:

The AR-15 must be banned. Like the M-16 used in Vietnam by our military, the AR-15 was designed to kill as many enemy soldiers as possible with the greatest ease and efficiency. Some argued fiercely in the ’60s that the AR-15 should have been our weapon of choice on the battlefield, not the M-16.

Today, the M-16 is not available to the public, but the AR-15 is. It has been the ideal weapon for mass killings and was used in Florida a week ago to slaughter 17 of the brightest lights for our future: those high-school students and young teachers just moments before their school day was to end. Instead, their lives ended.

In 2008, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the most revered conservative of our time, made it clear in an opinion that the Second Amendment did not give citizens the incontrovertible right to possess any kind of gun. Surely, if that right existed, machine guns capable of slaughtering five or 10 times more children in the same time period would be used by murderers.

Of course, we have a right to bear arms. Scalia just made it abundantly clear that what our founding fathers had in mind in 1791 was not to give us unlimited access to any kind of weapon. He argued compellingly that states have the right to determine — almost 230 years later — what should or should not be available to us. The Constitution does not automatically permit the availability of AR-15s.

Even though the ban of AR-15s will not prevent mass massacres of children and others, we must demand that our legislators support the ban, along with support of improved background checks, mental health programs, etc. Nothing is likely to guarantee the perfectly safe society we seek. But we must not let the perfect become the enemy of the good and do nothing to make progress. Let’s support legislators who support the ban. Celebrate this day.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under Letters to the Editors

Interaction Outside Classroom Not Always Abusive

To the Editors: On Feb. 9, 2018, The Oberlin Review published Emily Clarke’s Letter to the Editors (“Matambo’s Mentorship Lacked Boundaries”)...

Creative Writing Program Unfairly Accused

On Dec. 1, The Oberlin Review broke the news of allegations against Professor Bernard Matambo (“Matambo Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations,...

Film Screening Commemorates Indigenous Women

To the Editors: The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee will sponsor the movie For the Next 7 Generations at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Ob...

Peek Ignores Indigenous History

To the Editors: I was dismayed to read a specific sentence in one of Booker C. Peek’s letters about the developing legal confrontation between the ...

“Crisis” Language Used to Justify Extraordinary Measures

To the Editors: A familiar refrain echoes across the country: institutions of higher education are wracked by “budget crises.” Oberlin, we are to...

Other stories filed under OPINIONS

Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Mark Key Step Forward

The new gender-neutral bathrooms around campus are a triumph of student activism. Last semester, I was thrilled to receive an email from Title IX Coor...

Mass Shootings Prove More Complex Than Proposed Solutions

Like every other American, I was shocked and horrified to hear the news that 17 people had been killed in yet another mass shooting. The stories of th...

Cartoon of the Week
Cartoon of the Week
Americans Must Resist Russian Influence

In May 2016, as Donald Trump’s campaign snowballed into a force of nature, a quiet conversation at the Kensington Wine Rooms between George Papadopo...

Students Against NEXUS Must Stay Active, Should Refocus

At the town hall meeting Tuesday, the turnout against City Council’s settlement with NEXUS was amazing; not only were all the chairs filled, but stu...

Menu
Established 1874.