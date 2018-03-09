Security Notebook

Saturday, March 3, 2018

9:46 p.m. Staff reported a strong odor on the third floor of Barrows Hall. Officers responded and located the room in question. A green leafy substance, consistent with marijuana, was observed in plain view on a desktop. There was also a green leafy substance located in plain view on a second desk, along with a vapor pod and rolled cigar containing a substance consistent with marijuana. Photos were taken and items were confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

10:49 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. Debris in the stove burner began to smoke while water boiled in a pan, activating the alarm, which was reset. The area was cleared, and the occupants were instructed to clean the stove prior to using.

Sunday, March 4, 2018

2:21 a.m. Officers assisted a student, ill from alcohol consumption, in Langston Hall. Upon officers’ arrival, the student was found in the recovery position on the floor. Student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital by ambulance.

6:00 p.m. A Conservatory officer requested assistance to remove several non-college juveniles from inside the Kohl Building. The individuals had been told before they were not permitted in the building. The juveniles were identified, warned not to enter the building again, and sent on their way.

Monday, March 5, 2018

7:15 p.m. A student reported the theft of approximately $80 to $100 from their backpack, which was left unattended on the second floor of Mudd library for a short period of time.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

10:31 a.m. A student reported an individual going through their belongings on the second floor of Mudd library. Officers responded and conducted a check of the library, but the individual was not located. The incident is under investigation.

3:27 p.m. Officers assisted a individual who fell on the sidewalk outside of Hales Gym. The individual was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment of an injured ankle.

6:03 p.m. Officers were advised of a strong odor consistent with burnt marijuana on the second floor of Baldwin Cottage. The occupant of the respective room claimed that they were burning incense. The officers then observed a bagged smoke detector in plain view inside the room. The bag was removed, and the occupant was advised of the policies and seriousness of tampering with a life-safety device.