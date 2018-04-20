Security Notebook

Thursday, April 12, 2018

12:51 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the sheltered area at the Firelands Apartment Building. The bicycle was secured to itself at the time of the theft.

5:13 p.m. A student reported a missing scientific calculator from the computer lab in the Science Center sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

11:45 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the north side of South Hall.

Friday, April 13, 2018

10:50 a.m. Safety and Security officers were requested to assist with a Life Safety inspection at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. Officers found a bagged smoke detector and a hookah. The bag was removed from the detector and the hookah was brought to the Safety and Security Office.

1:50 p.m. Officers were requested to assist with a Life Safety inspection on the sixth floor of the Firelands Apartments building. A bagged smoke detector was found. A coat hanger and bag were removed from the detector.

Saturday, April 14, 2018

12:33 p.m. A student reported a broken window at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. A party attendee threw a can of beer, which hit a window and broke the interior pane of glass. Maintenance technicians responded and placed cardboard over the window until further repairs could be made.

1:20 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at a Union Street Housing Unit and located an unauthorized party where residents were advising attendees to leave. Officers observed a large number of beer cans and liquor bottles, and a large hole in the south wall of the apartment.

Sunday, April 15, 2018

2:37 p.m. An officer on routine patrol of Keep Cottage observed an odor of gas at the northwest entrance to the stairwell. Maintenance technicians, members of the Oberlin Fire Department, and Columbia Gas of Ohio responded. A defunct pilot light on a stove was found to be the cause.

Monday, April 16, 2018

11:29 p.m. An officer was requested to assist with a Life Safety inspection at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. Upon arrival, an officer observed a bagged smoke detector. The bag was removed from the detector.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

2:47 p.m. Staff at the Adam Joseph Lewis Center reported that a package received on April 11 had been tampered with. Three LIFX light bulbs had been taken from the package.