Power Panel Celebrates Women Success

“She made a point to talk about how being a woman in sports helped her dominate her field as a woman who works in a field [where] all her advisors and bosses are males,” Escalera said. “And she talked about how she has to do double the amount of work than her superiors and peers, but that doesn’t mean that she stops working. When she was in college doing sports she had to do the same thing — she had to prove to her teammates and her coaches that ‘I am good enough to be on the court, I am good enough to play this game.’ And when she’s at work, it’s like ‘well, I’m good enough to go on TV, I’m good enough to pitch my stories, and if one story doesn’t make it, that doesn’t mean I stop trying. If anything, it just means I have to speak louder to be heard,’ because once [she does] get heard, she can pitch out stories that, for her, seem very relevant because they’re not being talked about, especially when she talked about how POC get represented in the media.”

VanAllen, who was a double-major at Oberlin, reported that while her career involves constantly speaking on-air and writing articles, she finds herself harkening back to her African American studies major more often than her English major.

When reporting on local crime, VanAllen chooses to ditch the racial identifiers, recognizing that police profiles can be wrong and can perpetuate negative stereotypes for certain communities. Additionally, in her weekly pitches, she advocated for many hopeful stories about community building and positive events happening in communities of color, hoping to highlight the good in these communities, rather than stereotyping the negative.

Attending the panel afforded the women athletes an opportunity to hear from former Obies who are using their experiences to navigate the world around them.

“We never really see post life for DIII athletes — it’s mostly DI athletes — or when we think of athletes we mainly think of DI sports, it’s never DII or DIII, and it was kind of empowering to hear [from them],” Escalera said. “To see that they’re all in strong positions — we had a news anchor, we had someone with a medical degree, we had someone who works for a big arena — it’s very important.”

Following the end of the structured panel, in the midst of athletes going up to talk to the panelists one-on-one, a comment made earlier in the session by Streets hung in the air as an important reminder to women athletes.

“You’re in a great place right now,” she said. “You can do whatever the hell you want to do. There are so many possibilities. If I was 21 again, the world would be in trouble.”