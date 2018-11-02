In The Locker Room with Grant Sheely, Dylan Caban, and Jackson Daugherty, Men’s XC Captains

How do you feel about the team’s performance at conference this past weekend?

Grant Sheely: I feel really good about the men’s team performance. I feel like everyone I talked to … said they didn’t have the best race they wanted to have, and we still placed above our ranking, so that to me is an amazing sign. I’m really looking forward to regionals because of that, because I think that performance is a really good show of what we can do at regionals.

Jackson Daugherty: The whole energy at conference was really good and really positive, and people were doing a great job supporting each other. We had four first-years in our top seven [finishers], which is excellent and means we have a lot of great seasons going forward.

Dylan Caban: I’m really excited to see the newcomers perform in the next couple of years. I’ll definitely be looking at them and really looking forward to seeing what these guys can pull out during regionals. If their performances weren’t as good as they wanted them to be on Saturday, I think we’re going to see some real big things next week.

Grant and Dylan — you two have been on the team for four years now. What has changed throughout your time here?

GS: It’s been a really large transformative time for the team just because when we came [our first year], our team was the best cross country team that [Oberlin]’s ever had. We came in like fourth at regionals, and it was an unreal team. We had like a phoenix rebirth for the past four years, and now we’re back and it’s like this year with four freshmen in that class — they’re going to be an amazing team in three years; it’s going to be unreal to watch.

What do you think the team is missing? What’s the barrier to winning conference for y’all?

GS: I think our team is missing the large-scale buy-in that the women’s team has. The women’s team is huge — they almost double us in size, and they got that size because they were good, and they had that class a few years ago that brought in a lot more people and brought in like 12, 15 recruits every single year, whereas we bring about six recruits every year. So if one person is injured, it really affects the whole season. We’re kind of missing [size]. And I hope that it begins to build. As our men’s team [continues to do] better each year, I think we will get more and more athletes, and we’ve already had a better retention rate of our athletes every year. So I do think we’re getting there.

JD: I think experience is probably the number one thing. Like I said, we have four first-years in the top seven, and even the first-years that weren’t in the top seven have a lot of upside. We had two people on this team that I’m pretty sure it’s their first ever cross country season; they’ve only ever done track before this. So I think we’re on a very good trajectory right now, and once people are more used to racing eight kilometers and going through a whole college cross country season, we’re going to be super good. I don’t know if we’ll pass that barrier to win conference, but I hope so.