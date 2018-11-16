Student-Athletes Shine at Sharing Stages

Saturday night in the William and Helen Birenbaum Innovation and Performance Space, I realized what I love most about Oberlin: its tendency to foster creativity and collaboration, and the way people can express their diverse backgrounds, interests, and talents. I am regularly in awe of and inspired by the bright and energetic students on campus.

Last weekend, students of the College and the Conservatory, athletes and non-athletes, parents, and administrators came together to celebrate some of Oberlin’s most musically inclined athletes at the fourth annual Sharing Stages.

A number of student-athletes took the stage, including Conservatory first-year and baseball player Ian Ashby, double-degree sophomore and distance runner Claudia Hinsdale, Conservatory sophomore and sprinter Jacob Britton, College junior and former tennis player Lena Rich, and College senior and men’s lacrosse captain Elie Small.

Music and athletics have more in common than one might think. Athletics molds participants into leaders and insists that only those who work hard and dedicate themselves to their craft will succeed, and the same holds true in music.

A baseball pitcher must be in total control of their body; if their arm motion or stride is centimeters off, the pitch won’t move the way it’s meant to or cross the plate where it should. The same rules apply to playing an instrument.

Likewise, running is all about rhythm. Your breathing patterns must be in harmony with the pumping of your arms and the lifting of your knees, or else you can’t possibly run your best. Athletes and musicians learn how to master repetition, anticipation, and their own bodies in relation to others.

“Whether it’s trying to find the right chord or lyric to finish a song, or working to improve my shot or skills [in lacrosse], music and lacrosse both require working hard and persevering,” Small said. “Music has taught me [that] you need to put your hours in and practice to grow and even maintain your skills. Lacrosse has taught me similar lessons. Your performance on the field is a result of the reps you put in on the field and in the weight room.”