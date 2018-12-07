From the Perspective of Non-binary Athletes

Finding Solace

Abby Bellows

I used to look at my reflection in windows when I ran by, focusing on my stride — how my legs moved past one another, how my feet landed — but I could never bring myself to look up at the rest of my body, knowing I couldn’t look at my chest without sending myself into a mental spiral. It was already hard enough competing on a women’s varsity athletics team, showering in a women’s locker room, and being included in groups referred to as “ladies” and “women” when I was not a woman and was not comfortable with how my body looked.

Existing in athletic spaces means choosing between a women’s space or a men’s space — there is no space for me. I am a non-binary trans masculine person who participates in women’s cross country and track and field because there is no gender category that fits me in the sports world, so I must compete according to my sex assigned at birth.

I also never could have predicted how my gender has changed over the course of my college career; the young woman who first came to the cross country team four years ago was happy to have found a group of cool people to run with. In the years since then, I have become more and more grateful for my team as my relationship with competitive running has gotten more and more complicated.

When I was talking to Coach Appenheimer as a high school recruit, one of the first questions he asked me was if I loved running. My answer was a definitive yes — this was one of the few things I felt confident about as a 17-year-old. Cross country and track shaped me in a number of ways, including how I understand my gender. Running helped me conceptualize how I see myself not only as an athlete, leader, and friend, but also as a trans person. Without the boundless support from my teammates and coaches, I would not have had the confidence to come out as trans, let alone freely express my gender. Coming out is an ongoing process of challenging conversations and respectful corrections between myself and my teammates, my teammates and my coaches, and myself and my coaches.