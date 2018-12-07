Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Students Should Submit Nominations for Living Angel Award

Suzan Piskur, Community Manager, American Cancer Society – North Region|December 7, 2018

To the Editors:

 

The American Cancer Society is now accepting nominations for the Dr. Alex & Maria Zolli Living Angel Award.

 

The recipient of this award is an individual in the community who has direct involvement in the field of cancer — either through personal experience or by working with cancer patients.

 

The nominee may be a cancer patient, nurse, volunteer, researcher, social worker, and/or physician, etc. Letters specifying the accomplishments of the nominee must be received by Friday, Jan. 11. Please include your name, address, and phone number as well as those of the nominee.

 

Please send nominations to:

 

Life Savers Ball

Attn: Living Angel Award

10501 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44106

 

For questions or to nominate via email please contact Suzi Piskur at Suzan.Piskur@cancer.org or (888) 227-6446 x1212. The award will be presented at the 33rd Annual Life Savers Ball on Saturday, March 2 at the Emerald Event Center in Avon, Ohio.

 

Suzan Piskur

Community Manager, American Cancer Society – North Region

