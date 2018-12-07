Students Should Submit Nominations for Living Angel Award
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
To the Editors:
The American Cancer Society is now accepting nominations for the Dr. Alex & Maria Zolli Living Angel Award.
The recipient of this award is an individual in the community who has direct involvement in the field of cancer — either through personal experience or by working with cancer patients.
The nominee may be a cancer patient, nurse, volunteer, researcher, social worker, and/or physician, etc. Letters specifying the accomplishments of the nominee must be received by Friday, Jan. 11. Please include your name, address, and phone number as well as those of the nominee.
Please send nominations to:
Life Savers Ball
Attn: Living Angel Award
10501 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44106
For questions or to nominate via email please contact Suzi Piskur at Suzan.Piskur@cancer.org or (888) 227-6446 x1212. The award will be presented at the 33rd Annual Life Savers Ball on Saturday, March 2 at the Emerald Event Center in Avon, Ohio.
Suzan Piskur
Community Manager, American Cancer Society – North Region
Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.