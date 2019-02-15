Empty Mugs Holiday Brass and Organ Spectacular Proves Highly Successful This Year

To the Editors:

What a joyous, beautiful event was the Empty Mugs Holiday Brass and Organ Spectacular, held at the First Church in Oberlin last Friday, Feb. 8! Thank you to the hundreds of people who attended, and thank you to all of the many, many people, organizations, and businesses who donated time, talent, and resources — it couldn’t have happened without you! Although I cannot possibly name everyone to whom I owe gratitude, I extend a special thanks to Artistic Director Evelyn Proffit, Volunteer Coordinator Michele Andrews, the Oberlin Pottery Co-op (led by Emma Dreyfuss and Jack Flotte), the Oberlin Brass Ensemble, the Oberlin Choristers, the First Church in Oberlin, The Feve, and Chris and Noelle Breuer. The evening was such a beautiful extravaganza of music, mugs, good cheer, and festive fundraising for Oberlin Community Services. I am deeply touched by the community’s show of support and generosity. Through the auction, pottery sales, and donations, close to $1,300 was raised — a new record! That will help a lot of people get through the cold winter months.