In The Locker Room with Chris Broussard, Sports Analyst and Oberlin Varsity Basketball Alum

But I came up with a formula: something I enjoyed plus something I was gifted at. I enjoyed sports, obviously, and I was always gifted at writing — I used to work as a writing tutor and also rap at a lot of shows at Oberlin, so I landed on sports writing and thought, “Let me try this.” My grades were good, so I landed a summer internship at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland after my junior year, and they really just took a chance on me. They gave me a shot regardless of my lack of experience, and that’s really how everything started for me in journalism. And that’s one way Oberlin really came through for me — being on all those committees, having all those leadership positions really helped enhance my people skills and helped me do well in those interviews and the rest of my journalism career.

Why did you decide to switch to broadcast journalism after years of experience in print?

When I was leaving Oberlin, I had to make a decision to pursue print or broadcast journalism, and the experience and opportunities I had were in print, so I chose print and fortunately did well. The way I morphed into a broadcaster was after working for some time at the Indianapolis Star, [Cleveland’s The] Plain Dealer,and [The] New York Times, when I started getting some TV opportunities. The opportunities were local at first, but then ESPN caught on, and in 2004, I was invited to write for ESPN The Magazine. It was specifically a writing contract, but it included a little bit of TV appearances.

At that point, I wasn’t really thinking about making a career out of broadcasting, but at ESPN, I started getting on TV more and more, mostly due to the information I had about the [NBA]. And if you were comfortable in front of the camera and had charisma, you started to morph into more of a TV personality. So the more TV appearances I made, the less writing I did, because time and location conflicts became more of a problem, and by the time I left ESPN in 2016, I was doing a little bit of writing, but my main focus was on TV and radio. Fox offered me the opportunity to be an analyst and a commentator, which appealed more to me than chasing the news, which is what I had been doing. So I went from being essentially a beat broadcaster at ESPN to a columnist at Fox News. Now I get to give my opinions, analyze games and players, and I haven’t written a word since 2016. I also get on the radio now. I have a daily show called The Odd Couple with Rob Parker, and we’re on over 320 stations around the country.

Is there anything you miss about print journalism?

Honestly, I don’t really miss print. It was fun and great for me, though. I really enjoyed it. I was able to cover historic events in the MLB, NBA, and NFL. I reported at Michael Jordan’s last game, at LeBron James’ first game, and I was there when LeBron brought Cleveland its first championship in 52 years. The best part of my print journalism career was writing for ESPN The Magazine, because that lifestyle was best suited for a family. When I was a beat writer, I was traveling all the time, and that was tough on my family, but when I wrote for the magazine it was leisurely. I wrote an article maybe once every two or three months, but you work on that article all the time. I was also able to travel all the time. I went to various parts of Africa, Europe, Kuwait, Paris, Rome, Spain. It was great.