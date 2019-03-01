Zion Williamson’s Shoe Incident Revives One-and-Done Debate

When potential number one NBA Draft pick and Duke University’s current star forward Zion Williamson walked onto the court last week, it was to compete in one of the most heated rivalries in college basketball history. The North Carolina Tar Heels were due to face-off against the Duke Blue Devils, drawing heavy attention from sports news outlets and beyond.

People were excited about the game, but they were more excited to see Williamson dominate the court in the same manner he has all season, averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Even former U.S. President Barack Obama was eager to see the 18-year-old in action and made an appearance at the game.

However, after trying to change directions with a quick crossover within the first minute, Williamson’s force distributed onto his left foot caused the toe of his Nike PG 2.5 to rupture, and he collapsed at the top of the key.

The injury was later announced to be a knee sprain — vague language that now leaves fans wondering whether they will see Williamson’s anticipated blood-bath during March Madness. The shoe episode also caused basketball viewers to scratch their heads and ask why this powerhouse is not already in the NBA; he looks, acts, and plays like a professional. The misfortune of getting injured while on the cusp of a promising NBA career just seems unnecessary, if not unfair.