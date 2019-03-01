In The Locker Room with Emily and Izzy Berner, Student-Athletes and Sisters

Izzy, athletics didn’t play a role into your college decision at first. What did you hear about the athletic community from Emily and what about being a part of a team convinced you to join softball?

Izzy Berner: I really enjoyed playing softball in high school, and I was kind of upset my senior year that I didn’t try to play a sport in college. I had just seen Emily and her team interact, and they’re all goofy, and they’re fun. And I just kind of wanted something to do — something to keep me active, and to have a close-knit group of friends. I love softball.

Emily, did you encourage Izzy to come to Oberlin or did she become interested on her own?

Emily Berner: I actually told her that she shouldn’t make the decision based off of me, because I’ve known people who have followed other people to college and then really disliked the college. So I told her to definitely apply, but choose where she wants to go based on what she wants to do. I did encourage her to reach out to the softball coaches.

What drew you to Oberlin?

EB: I actually didn’t know about it until my coach reached out to me, and then all of a sudden I started hearing all of these amazing things. Two of my high school coaches came [to Oberlin] and did athletics. I came here to visit and really enjoyed the place and felt like the academics would be a good fit. It was probably the first place that I visited and applied to where I said, “I could really see myself going here.”

You have a really big and athletic family that is super into baseball and softball. Tell me about that.

EB: I’m like the outsider. Everyone always wanted me to try softball, and I always did want to try softball, but I picked lacrosse up instead. I think I was one of the only ones in, like, fourth grade, and then I just really loved it. Everyone else pretty much stuck with baseball and softball.