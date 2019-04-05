NBA Fans and Players Mourn Nipsey Hussle, Celebrate His Legacy After Rapper’s Death

With just over a minute left on the clock and a safe 16-point lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Billy Donovan pulled his starters. But as Paul George, Jerami Grant, and Dennis Schroder sauntered off the court, Russell Westbrook stayed put.

Seconds later, Westbrook snagged a missed 15-foot shot off the fingertips of Lakers rookie Isaac Bonga, running his rebound total to 20. By doing so, he became just the second player in NBA history — and the first player since 1968 — to put up 20 points, 20 assists, and 20 rebounds in a single game. The first to do so was Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who many argue is among the top five players in basketball history.

“20 plus 20 plus 20,” Westbrook said in a post-game interview with TNT’s Jason Terry. “They know what that means, man, that’s for my bro.” Westbrook was referring to rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside of The Marathon Clothing, his apparel store, in South LA on Sunday.

Hussle’s previous experience with street violence and gang culture — he was formerly affiliated with the Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips, an LA street gang — inspired his music and the steps he took to rejuvenate South LA, specifically the Crenshaw District.

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper, many of his mourners admired him most for what he did outside of the recording studio. In fact, plenty of people who expressed their sorrow and sent words of support and encouragement to Hussle’s family and friends on social media admitted they are unfamiliar with his music. Hussle was a contemporary cultural icon who didn’t solely care about materialistic goods or a strong social media presence — he wanted to provide for his loved ones and community and change how kids experience growing up in inner cities.