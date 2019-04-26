In The Locker Room with Sean Kuo, College Junior, Fencer, Club Sport Athlete, and Pre-Med Student

You are an active member of the fencing team — can you tell me a little bit about fencing and how you discovered it?

I started fencing last year during spring semester. I was at the ExCo fair and I saw the fencing ExCo. And I was like, “Wow, this scene is pretty cool.” So I signed up for it, and over the course of the ExCo I found out that I was actually not too bad and I had a lot of fun doing it — I loved the community. Eventually, I just became a member of the club. I continue to be a part of the club. I’m the secretary now and go to multiple tournaments. I didn’t really win that much, but it’s still a lot of fun.

So you learned how to fence only recently? Do you enjoy it?

Yeah, I do. I mean, come on. It’s just a big, fun time of people stabbing each other.

Maybe on your end, if you’re stabbing the other person.

It is a little bit more of a one-sided affair. So when I started learning to fence, it was a little bit confusing because fencing has three different weapons. There is the foil, épée, and the saber, all of which have different rules. In the ExCo we started with the foil, which is the one that’s most technical. There’s a certain target area that you have to hit and there’s a lot of different concepts involved. There’s a lot of different rules involved as well. You need to understand [them] in order to understand the point system. It’s not too hard to learn. But when you start getting more involved into it, you realize just how easy it is to mess up a call or see something in a different way than everyone else.