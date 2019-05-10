Former Oberlin Varsity Volleyball Coach Runs for Lorain City Council

The primary election for at-large seats on Lorain City Council took place Tuesday, and although candidate and former Oberlin College Head Volleyball Coach Inez James was not one of the three candidates to move on to November’s general election, she had a memorable campaign.

Last Friday morning, just four days before the election, James told herself that win, lose, or draw, she’s grateful for the opportunity to have met so many people throughout her campaign.

“I’ve met people who are cheering for me, people who have a lot of questions, and people who already made up their minds — which is fine,” she said. “That’s the beauty of it. There’s beauty in a community that is so diverse.”

James, who came in sixth place out of nine candidates with a total of 1,090 votes, was born in Lorain but raised in Cincinnati. She moved back to Lorain to live with her father temporarily before going off to Kentucky State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in recreation in 1992.

Shortly afterward, James was hired as a building substitute teacher in the Elyria City Schools district, from which she then landed the head volleyball coaching position at Oberlin, where she worked for just one year. While on campus, James was also an assistant coach for the women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams.

“I am the politician and the person I am today because of my players,” James said. “I learned a lot from them. There was a tremendous amount of diversity on my team, not just in race but in economic status. My players were outspoken and always voiced their concerns, but they taught me the strength in being open, and made me walk a lot taller.”