Varsity Softball Recognized for Academic Excellence

The women’s softball team was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for its work in the classroom during the 2018–19 academic year. In order to receive this honor, teams must meet a minimum GPA requirement of 3.0, and the softball team went above and beyond this benchmark, earning a 3.42 grade point average as a team. Active communication with both coaches and professors is crucial to balancing academic and athletic responsibilities, in addition to the support of teammates. “Our coaches are very respectful of our time,” College third-year Emily Tucci said. “For example, they create a detailed google calendar months in advance for our fall and spring seasons and make sure to check in with us before making sudden changes to the schedule. Also, they make sure to start and end practices on time as they know many of us have jobs and school work. Many of us [players] go to the Science Library, Mudd Center, or places to do homework together after practice and dinner. We also have lots of support from each other within the groups of girls who have similar majors.”

Photo courtesy of Gianna Volonte