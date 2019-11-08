In The Locker Room with Jack McMilllin, Fourth-Year Varsity Soccer Player

Where do you learn to do that? How did you get into making chairs? Mostly working with people like [Professor of Studio Art and Africana Studies] Johnny Coleman and [Professor of Studio Art, Installation, Sculpture, and Book Arts] Nanette [Yannuzzi] in the Art department and the people in the [Oberlin Art] Fabrication Lab. It’s a lot of picking up little things from them and — I don’t know, I don’t want to say self-taught, but mostly just hours of screwing around with wood and tinkering. I do a lot of functional stuff like chairs and furniture, but I want to get more into out-there-design. I like the art aspect of it. I love chairs.

Where does this love of chairs come from? That’s a good question. I don’t really know. I have a book at home on my coffee table with a thousand chairs in it and it a [bunch] of different chair designs, and I love looking through that. Yeah. I don’t know — I just love chairs. So, your parents are both professors here. In fact, you’re in a class taught by your dad right now. What is that like? My mom is in Rhetoric and Composition, and my dad is an English professor. It’s kind of fun. We keep it pretty low-key. A lot of people ask me, “Isn’t it weird to be in class with your parents?” but they’re super professional and love what they do. A lot of my conversations with my dad are already pseudo-academic or about literature, anyways — [class is] just a more formal space for that. It’s kind of funny going into class and [my dad] will shake my hand [because] we don’t really know what to do. I can’t really hug my dad in class, but it’s been great. They’re just such intelligent people. It’s not weird, it’s really nice. My brother went here too, and he took classes with both of them.