First-Year Chilly Wallace Enters Record Books — Again

After setting the school record in her first ever collegiate meet with a time of 9.5960 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, College first-year Chilly Wallace is at it again. At the Dr. William Taraschke Team Challenge at Baldwin Wallace University on Saturday, Wallace broke yet another school record when she ran a time of 8.92 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles. “After breaking two school records, I’m happy to know that this is only the beginning, and I’ll only continue to get better,” said Wallace. Students can see the team in action at Oberlin today at 5 p.m. at the Heisman Club Field House, or on April 4.

Photo courtesy of Chilly Wallace