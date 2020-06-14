65 Foundational Works in the Field of Africana Studies
Editor’s Note: This list of resources was originally attached to ABUSUA’s Letter to the Administration and Board of Trustees.
This following selection of works (written, visual and aural texts) have been combined by the faculty and affiliate faculty of Oberlin College’s Department of Africana Studies, to provide for its major, minor and interested students a list of what members of the department see as foundational works in the field of Africana Studies. The interdisciplinary nature of the field and the multi-disciplinary range of the contributors to this collection provides a broad, deep, and complex interpretation of works fundamental to the description, study, and creative expression of Africana peoples (continental and diasporan).
1. DuBois, W. E. B. Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880
2. Walker, David. David Walker’s Appeal in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Coloured Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to those of the United States of America
3. Cooper, Anna Julia. A Voice from the South
4. Robinson, Cedric. Black Marxism: The Making of the Black Radical Tradition
5. DuBois, W. E. B. The Souls of Black Folk
6. Stuckey, Sterling. Slave Culture: Nationalist Theory and the Foundations of Black America
7. Lorde, Audre. Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches
8. Diop, Cheikh Anta. The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality?
9. James, George G.M. Stolen Legacy
10. Wynter, Sylvia. “No Humans Involved”: An Open Letter to My Colleagues
11. Ortiz, Fernando. Cuban Counterpoint: Tobacco and Sugar
12. Public Enemy. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
13. James, C. L. R. Beyond a Boundary
14. Mbiti, John S. African Religions & Philosophy
15. Armstrong, Louis. The Hot Five and Hot Seven Sessions
16. Fanon, Frantz. Black Skin, White Masks
17. James, C. L. R. The Black Jacobins: Toussaint L’Ouverture and the San Domingo Revolution
18. Thompson, Robert Farris. Flash of the Spirit: African & Afro-American Art & Philosophy
19. Gilroy, Paul. The Black Atlantic: Modernity and Double Consciousness
20. Equiano, Olaudah. The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano, Or Gustavus Vassa, The African
21. Mintz, Sidney and Price, Richard. The Birth of African-American Culture: An Anthropological Perspective
22. Hartman, Saidiya. Lose Your Mother: A Journey Along the Atlantic Slave Route
23. Herskovits, Melville J. The Myth of the Negro Past
24. Patterson, Orlando. Slavery and Social Death: A Comparative Study
25. Baquaqua, Mahommah. Biography of Mahommah G. Baquaqua
26. Douglass, Frederick. Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass
27. Sharpe, Christina. In the Wake: On Blackness and Being
28. Moten, Fred. In the Break: The Aesthetics of the Black Radical Tradition
29. Senna, Danzy. Caucasia
30. Césaire, Aimé. Discourse on Colonialism
31. Mbembe, Achille. Critique of Black Reason
32. Mudimbe, V. Y. The Invention of Africa: Gnosis, Philosophy, and the Order of Knowledge
33. Delpit, Lisa. Other People’s Children: Cultural Conflict in the Classroom
34. Woodson, Carter G. The Mis-Education of the Negro
35. Gates Jr., Henry Louis. The Signifying Monkey: A Theory of African-American Literary Criticism
36. Achebe, Chinua. Things Fall Apart
37. Hurston, Zora Neale. Their Eyes Were Watching God
38. Alexander, Michelle. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness
39. Blackmon, Douglas A. Slavery By Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II
40. Shakur, Assata. Assata: An Autobiography
41. Giddings, Paula. When and Where I Enter: The Impact of Black Women on Race and Sex in America
42. Freire, Paulo. Pedagogy of the Oppressed
43. Tutuola, Amos. The Palm-Wine Drinkard
44. Dangarembga, Tsitsi. Nervous Conditions
45. Cone, James H. Black Theology and Black Power
46. Danticat, Edwidge. The Dew Breaker
47. Rodney, Walter. How Europe Underdeveloped Africa
48. Henderson, Mae and Johnson, E. Patrick. Black Queer Studies: A Critical Anthology
49. Baldwin, James. The Fire Next Time
50. Collins, Patricia Hill. Black Feminist Theory: Knowledge, Consciousness and the Politics of Empowerment
51. Gumbs, Alexis Pauline. Spill: Scenes of Black Feminist Fugitivity
52. Trouillot, Michel-Rolph. Silencing the Past: Power and the Production of History
53. Trouillot, Évelyne. The Infamous Rosalie
54. Ulysse, Gina Athena. Why Haiti Needs New Narratives: A Post-Quake Chronicle
55. Giddings, Paula. Works, especially about Ida B. Wells
56. Washington, Margaret. Sojourner Truth’s America
57. White, Deborah Gray. Ar’n’t I a Woman?: Female Slaves in the Plantation South
58. Ransby, Barbara. Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement: A Radical Democratic Vision
59. Hunter, Tera W. To ‘Joy My Freedom: Southern Black Women’s Lives and Labors after the Civil War
60. Ferrer, Ada. Insurgent Cuba: Race, Nation and the Revolution, 1868-1898
61. Chisholm, Shirley. The Good Fight
62. Chisholm, Shirley. Unbought and Unbossed
63. Bâ, Mariama. So Long a Letter
64. Alexis, Jacques Stephen. All works including In the Flicker of an Eyelid
65. Roumain, Jacques. All works including Masters of the Dew