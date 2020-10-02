Khalid and Zoë Decide Everything

Have you and a friend or relative ever gotten into a silly argument? Well, do I have good news for you! Starting next week, your favorite Sports Editors will also become the deciders of any and all of your squabbles, tiffs, debates, and quarrels.

Disney vs. Nickelodeon vs. Cartoon Network? We’ll settle the debate.

Do you put water on the toothbrush or are you a dry brusher? There is one correct answer.

Does frosting make a muffin a cupcake? A question that has puzzled mankind for centuries.

A day at the Arb or a day at Crocker Park? We know which one is best for boredom.

If you’re interested in submitting to the column, please fill out this google form.

Disclaimer: Our decisions, although totally, completely, and absolutely final, are still purely based on our own opinions and experiences. Feel free to disagree, but we have a larger platform — so, we win.

More importantly, Zoë and I are, and I cannot stress this enough, literally children. Please keep your submissions light hearted because, frankly, we could all use a little more light-hearted content in our lives right now. Love you all and we’ll see you next week.