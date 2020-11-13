Democrats Must Change Strategies in Georgia

“America won” last week with our elections, in which almost 150 million of us voted in or out those politicians and issues we favor or oppose. Yes, some outcomes are still uncertain, but one isn’t: who will lead the nation between 2021 and 2024. In absolute numbers, the turnout will probably surpass that of any previous election in America’s history. Yes, America won.

But if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are to have much of a chance of improving America for the poor, the downtrodden, et cetera, then we must focus our attention, prayers, and support on the two Senate races occurring in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021. Two Democrats, Ralph Warnock, Black, and Jon Ossoff, Jewish, are up against two Republicans. If both Democrats win, the partisan split in the U.S. Senate will stand at 50-50, with Vice President-elect Harris serving as tiebreaker. But unless the Dems change their strategy, it is very unlikely that both — or even one — will prevail, allowing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to reign supreme for many more years.

The Republican strategy won’t change: have President Trump speak all over Georgia to throngs of cheering supporters, all bunched together while he fearmongers about the Dems wanting to defund the police, have Blacks take over their suburbs, and fill the cities with rioters and looters — coupled with images of utter destruction and total chaos everywhere.

The crowds will roar with ecstasy when he assures them that he is still president and intends to remain so in order to combat socialism and communism and to “Make America Great Again.” The president will be fired up, believing that he has a chance to remain in office, and display his strength in front of his gathered supporters this Saturday — likely in front of the White House.

Unless the “Squad” — four very powerful women of color elected in 2018 — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, et cetera, can all make pitches in Georgia (without fueling Trump’s embers of racial divide and hatred), the Dems have no chance.

Many of us strongly support much of what liberal progressives seek. The difference between us concerns the matter of timing or patience; some of us believe that it may take two or more presidential elections to correct the full complement of wrongs, as opposed to a given moment, in this case Jan. 5. Of course, those politicians have the right to do as they please, and they surely will.

They may believe that the best thing is for them to push harder than ever for their agenda. But Trump wishes that too; it’ll make his job a lot easier. I join those hoping they will not, that they might calm down a bit to give Warnock and Ossoff a chance to serve us as senators.

Our feelings and hope can grow merely from being happy that America won, by feeling that the world won, too — though last week is just one of a thousand steps to take.