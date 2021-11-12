Crossword: Test Your Oberlin Knowledge
Down
1. Pump your organs (not Mercy Allen Hospital)
2. Oberlin’s sauciest dance group
4. Annual City of Oberlin event organized in collaboration between an Oberlin College student organization and community members
5. Where to go to get free Plan B
6. Original name of the Oberlin Arboretum
9. Best place to study and nap simultaneously
14. Location of The Oberlin Review office
16. A shop run by a cartoon moose
18. The home of the Conservatory
19. Where to dance on Wednesday night
21. Village Housing area where there always seems to be a party
Across
- 91.5 (WOBC)
- Biggest concert of the year
- Where to go pregame ‘4. across’
- The coffee shop with the more exciting bagels
- The quietest place to study
- The Oberlin Opera Theater’s fall production
- The site of skinny dipping and sandwich eating
- Best place to spot an albino squirrel
- Nighttime locale on the first and third Fridays
- Home of “dollar-margs.”
- The man, the myth, the legend
- The newest Southeast Asian restaurant in town
- Where to get your carb fix at Stevenson Dining Hall
Answer Key
Down
1. Finney Chapel
2. OBurlesque
4. Big Parade
5. SIC
6. The Ladies’ Grove
9. Womb Chair
14. Burton Hall
16. Mickey Mart
18. Bibbins Hall
19. Splitchers
21. Union
Across
- WOBC
- Solarity
- The Feve
- The Local
- Mudd Fourth floor
- Acis and Galatea
- The Arb
- Tappan Square
- The Oberlin Observatory
- Lupita’s
- Nathan Carpenter
- ThiNi Thai
- Trattoria