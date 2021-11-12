Marvel’s Eternals Doesn’t Quite Live Up to Hype

None of the threats in the film are grounded in anything — not even contrived revenge schemes or generic campaigns for global domination. Instead, every threat just exists for some contrived story purpose that could just as easily be replaced by any other generic world-exploding plot. In fact, many core elements of the film could be easily replaced or removed altogether.

Let’s start with Kingo, played by Ku- mail Nanjiani. I loved every moment of his performance, but remove him from the film and it would have no bearing on the final product, save for a much needed trimming of the runtime. The same goes for actor Kit Harington, who is in the film for the sole purpose of teasing his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, I will always pay money to watch Harington and Richard Madden’s awkward banter, but that neither speaks much of me nor of the film responsible for making that happen.

Even the soundtrack by Ramin Djawadi, which was admittedly really epic, was so reminiscent of his own work on Game of Thrones that I half expected Daenerys to swoop in and burn everything to the ground. Most moments of the film had me either thinking of something else or waiting for the next big Marvel plotline to be revealed, leaving very little of my attention to bother with the machinations on screen.