Reading Recommendations from Review Staff

As students look ahead to a long-awaited and much-needed break, a few members of the Review staff have compiled a collection of their favorite books. We encourage you to get cozy with these five reads over the holidays. The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move by Sonia Shah, OC ’90 The Next Great Migration, by science journalist and Oberlin alumna Sonia Shah, masterfully reframes the so-called current migration crisis as a potential solution to the ongoing and ever-worsening — not to mention aptly dubbed — climate crisis. From reverent descriptions of scientists who study the changing migrations

of checkerspot butterflies, to those of immigrants who heroically cross the dense and deadly jungle of the Darien Gap, to the classical thinkers who have shaped the discourse on nativity and invasion, Shah’s words flow beautifully and challenge our society’s conditioned assumptions about migration. (Disclaimer: Shah is my mother, but this book rules!) –Kush Bulmer, News Editor Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner Released in the spring of 2021, Crying in H Mart is the debut memoir by songwriter, essayist, and Japanese Breakfast lead vocalist Michelle Zauner. Following the death of her mother, Zauner reflects on growing up in one of the few Asian-American families in Eugene, Oregon, in the 1980s and ’90s. The book examines her fraught relationship with her late mother and her disconnection from her Korean-American heritage as a result of her passing. In this deeply profound, insightful memoir, the reader sees Zauner reckon with self-hood as she sifts through hazy memories of painful adolescence, moments of vulnerability as her mother neared death, and formative family recipes. Brimming with emotional resonance and humor, Crying in H Mart offers a radiantly honest meditation on living with loss. –Lilyanna D’Amato, Arts Editor The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio In her novel The Undocumented Americans, writer and DACA recipient Karla Cornejo Villavicencio follows the lives of several undocumented Americans, from workers on the post-9/11 cleanup to residents dealing with environmental racism in Flint, MI. Each story she tells is deeply intertwined with her own, as she balances her journalistic duties with her empathy toward and involvement in her subjects’ lives, which ultimately paints a more holistic picture of each person she features. Cornejo Villavicencio’s book captures a range of emotions, from joy to rage, that makes every page of this book worth reading.”