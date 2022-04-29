Fashion at Oberlin Through the Decades

The decade of the contrast-collared ringer shirt, low-rise jeans, and bomber jackets. These looks may not feel too distant from the outfits we see around campus today. The early 2000s have made a comeback, recalling the simplicity of retro style: dominated by color blocking and secondary colors — green, orange, and purple — paired with creme. The more glamorized revival of this era, dubbed the “Y2K aesthetic,” leans into bubblegum pink and baby blue. You may have seen the butterfly hair clips, fuzzy purses, and platform sandals and felt the urge to set the ringtone to “Bye Bye Bye” on your BlackBerry phone.

Although it does not seem like many Obies were actually serving Y2K Paris Hilton at the time, is it more fun to embody history or a glossy retelling? Personally, there is a special place in my heart for the long point-collared shirt. However, I am drawn to the allure of tank tops and low-rise jeans, where a belt is the only statement piece I need.

All photos in this section are courtesy of the Instagram archive @oberlin_in_the_00s.